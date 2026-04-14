Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and way-too-early WNBA Rookie of the Year favorites

The sound of their names being called at the WNBA Draft is probably still replaying in their minds. But the league's newest additions have a very short turnaround before they play their first professional game. Training camp starts in less than a week on April 19, and the regular season officially tips off on Friday, May 8.

We'll know fairly soon how these rookies will be integrated into their new teams' systems. How well will they play with some of their veteran teammates? Will they be a consistent starter? Well, while we wait to see these rookies on the court, let's speculate on who could end the season with the highest rookie honors: 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Here are my top four candidates.

Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

With the No. 1 pick of the draft, the Dallas Wings chose to select Azzi Fudd. This was a hot topic over the last several months. It was the first draft in quite a while where people weren't sure which player would go first overall. I believe Fudd was an excellent choice for Dallas. There was no other shooter quite like Azzi Fudd available in this class. At UConn last season, Fudd averaged 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She shot at 48.1 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from 3-point land.

If history tells us anything, Fudd is a shoo-in for ROTY honors. The previous four first-overall draft picks have also won the Rookie of the Year award in their respective years, including Paige Bueckers, Fudd's new (or old, depending on how you look at it) teammate. The Wings were in desperate need of a sharpshooter last season. The combination of Fudd, Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale on the court could be lethal. With the likelihood of her starting being incredibly high, she will have ample opportunity to prove herself.

Lauren Betts, Washington Mystics

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts is fresh off guiding UCLA to its first-ever NCAA National Championship. She's in peak condition. She finished her final collegiate season averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. She shot 58.2 percent from the floor. Betts is also 6-foot-7. There's only one active player taller than her in the WNBA right now, Brittney Griner. Granted, there are a few other 6-foot-7 players, like the Sky's Kamilla Cardoso.

Betts winning ROTY is not impossible, but the last time a true center won the award was Tina Charles in 2010. Charles averaged 15.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game during her debut season. Could Lauren Betts be the next? I wouldn't put it past her. She's joining a team that consists of great bigs, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin. The Mystics also have great shooters in Sonia Citron and Georgia Amoore, who will be making her WNBA debut this season. The Mystics also drafted Betts' UCLA teammate, forward Angela Dugalić, so she will have some familiarity on the court. I think Betts will fit in perfectly with that core group and could really make her name known in the ROTY conversation.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Lynx have not made too many flashy moves during free agency, and have had a few departures. To me, this could mean Olivia Miles sees a lot of playing time, even a possible spot in the starting line-up. Guard Kayla McBride is one of Minnesota's returners and she is seemingly thrilled with the Miles pick. Last night, she shared on her Instagram story a post of Miles with the caption, "my feet already set for ya."

Last season with TCU, Miles averaged 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. She shot 48.1 percent from the field. Miles also recorded six triple-doubles during her final collegiate year. She could possibly be the craftiest draftee from this class. The game starts and before you know it Miles has 10+ points, rebounds and assists. If Miles and Minnesota find a way to translate her playing style into their system, I think she could absolutely walk away with the 2026 ROTY honors.

Flau'Jae Johnson, Seattle Storm

Flau'Jae Johnson LSU Tigers | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For my final prediction, I've decided to go with a possible dark horse. Flau'Jae Johnson was originally drafted to the Golden State Valkyries, but was then a part of a trade sending her to the Seattle Storm. Johnson had a great final season at LSU, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 46.5 percent from the floor and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

I believe Seattle will be a great fit for Johnson. I also think there's a good chance we see her in the starting lineup right away. She'll be learning under 11-year veteran guard Erica Wheeler and while the Storm roster has taken some major hits in free agency, I believe that leaves more opportunity for younger players like Johnson to really make a mark. We know her energy and personality do not disappear when she steps foot on the court and I know Johnson will continue that through her rookie season. If the production is there, she could be our 2026 ROTY.

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