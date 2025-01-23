Baffling Ichiro snub sets Cardinals icon up to make some Hall of Fame history in 2028
By John Buhler
Why are we even having this conversation? One absolutely worthless Baseball Writer of America decided not to put Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki on their ballot. This prevented the Japanese hit king from getting inducted unanimously on the first ballot. The only player to do this to date was New York Yankees iconic closer Mariano Rivera. Not even his teammate Derek Jeter got all the votes.
While Suzuki is probably thrilled to be a part of the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame class with C.C. Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dave Parker and the late Dick Allen, we have to wonder if and when the next MLB icon gets inducted unanimously. With neither the 2026 or 2027 first-year class offer us anything all that enticing, it might be St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols come 2028.
Pujols has the numbers, the championships and the appeal to potentially get inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot unanimously. However, if Ichiro could not do it, what does it say about the sport itself? I am so beyond tired of crotchety old people making it a popularity contest with a children's game. Grow up! If I had a vote, I would do my best to vote for the maximum of 10 players every ballot.
Sadly, I don't think Pujols will get inducted unanimously in 2028, despite being a Hall of Fame shoo-in.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Ichiro Suzuki not getting in unanimously doesn't bode well for Albert Pujols
I could have sworn by Jeter and Ichiro would have gotten in unanimously. We are talking about players with over 3,000 hits. The Yankee captain with Jeter and the greatest Japanese player to ever play in the big leagues. Ichiro is so big over in Japan that if you simply write his first name on an envelope, the mail just finds a way to him. How could neither of them possibly get robbed like this?
While Pujols could be the second player to get inducted unanimously, he is the next best hope for us to see the first position player to do it. Right now, it is just the Yankees' Sandman. My fear is that if it is not Pujols, who would it be? Honestly, it might be Pujols' former Angels teammate Mike Trout. I do not think ace pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander get in unanimously either.
We are talking about unquestioned first-ballot guys here, ones that frustrating baseball writers like Rob Parker and Dan Shaughnessy cannot deny their greatness. The game should be celebrated. Players we fondly remember should be allowed to be part of the museum. What a down 2026 and 2027 class does is help guys like Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltran and Chase Utley all get inducted.
Maybe the Veterans Committee can get guys in like Dale Murphy, Don Mattingly and Lou Whittaker?