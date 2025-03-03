Baltimore is staring at a golden opportunity to land Super Bowl champion CB

The offseason is here. Players are being franchise tagged and the list of players set to hit the open market is being solidified. That means fans — and us, Ravens fans included — can daydream what our favorite squad would be like after some star additions. One of those possibilities might actually be perfect for the Ravens.

On Monday, Darius Slay was released from the world champion Philadelphia Eagles, saving the team $4.3 million, per Adam Schefter.

The Ravens are in the market for defensive backs, especially since Brandon Stephens is set to hit the market with no inclination the Ravens are working toward an extension, and it seems Marcus Williams will be a free agent as well, after his poor play led to his benching for Ar'Darius Washington last season. Washington took that job and ran away with it.

The six-time Pro-Bowler Slay could also save the Ravens from making a move like trading for Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, if those rumors are true.

The Ravens like signing veteran defensive backs, and very often they make impacts. Some notable veterans Baltimore has signed before include Deion Sanders, Corey Graham, Samari Rolle, Eric Weddle and Rod Woodson.

Slay was almost a Raven in 2023

Don't forget, just two years ago, Slay was a free agent and he was pretty close to becoming a Raven. He recalled the experience on his podcast.

"I was almost a Baltimore Raven. But I stayed an Eagle, I knew me and Howie [Roseman] were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called me. They offered me just what I wanted, and I just said, 'Hey, if the Eagles do that, I'm gonna stay an Eagle.'"

It would not be surprising if Eric De'Costa is yet again the first person to reach out to Slay, not just to have him as a contributor, but also has a mentor to young players like Nate Wiggins and Ar'Darius Washington.