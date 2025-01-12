Who do the Baltimore Ravens play next? Playoff bracket and matchup scenarios
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Ravens are soaring after Saturday, as they easily defeated a lifeless Pittsburgh Steelers team 28-14 in the Wild Card Round. Even without star wide receiver Zay Flowers, the Ravens ran up the field with ease, whether it was quarterback and NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson or running back Derrick Henry.
The Ravens are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. They team was close last year, but were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Now, who is up next for the Ravens in the Divisional Round?
Who do the Ravens play next in the NFL Playoffs?
The Ravens are set to take on the Buffalo Bills and fellow NFL MVP favorite Josh Allen in the Divisional Round.
The Bills, the second-seed in the AFC, hosted the Denver Broncos, the seventh seed, in the early Sunday game. The Broncos put up a fight in the first half, taking an early 7-0 lead on a Bo Nix 43-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin. But in the second half, Allen and the Bills pulled away, picking up the 31-7 win.
As the No. 3 seed, the Ravens will head up to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the Divisional Round.
If the Ravens advance, they will play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Divisional Round matchup in the AFC Championship Game.
Ravens vs Bills matchup history: Lamar Jackson owns head-to-head advantage over Josh Allen
When looking at the Ravens and Bills since both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen entered the league in the 2018 NFL Draft, it has been all Baltimore. The quarterback duo faced off four times, with Jackson and the Ravens holding a 3-1 record against Allen and the Bills.
The Ravens and Bills met just once in the playoffs since 2018, which was in the 2020 Divisional Round. Buffalo picked up the 17-3 win after a 206 yards and one passing touchdown performance by Allen. Jackson, meanwhile, left the game early due to a concussion.
Earlier this season, the Ravens easily defeated the Bills 35-10. Jackson completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 54 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Derrick Henry, meanwhile, ran for 199 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.