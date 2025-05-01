Barcelona player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Inter Milan?

Barcelona came from behind twice to draw 3-3 with Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The classic matchup between the two European giants will be remembered for the brilliant performance of Barca's 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona–Inter Milan Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Barca players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Wojciech Szczesny (GK): 5

In the first minute, Marcus Thuram's cheeky back-heel beat the goalkeeper. Szczesny could do nothing about Denzel Dumfries' first finish, which was an outrageous bicycle kick. Dumfries' header that gave Inter the lead again was difficult to stop. Henrikh Mkhitaryan also had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for a tight offside.

Jules Kounde (RB): 5

Kounde's clearance should have been better as it was intercepted in the buildup to Thuram's opener. The defender had to come off in the first half through injury and was replaced by Eric Garcia.

Cubarsi (CB): 6

Cubarsi was solid and, with his neat passing, started the moves of many Barca attacks. In the 83rd minute, Andreas Christensen came on for him.

Inigo Martinez (CB): 4

It was Martinez's slip that allowed Thuram the space to score. The Barca defender also should have been stronger as Francesco Acerbi towered over him to set up Dumfries' goal from an Inter corner.

Gerard Martin (LB): 4

Martin had a challenging evening against Dumfries. Therefore, Ronald Araujo replaced the left-back at the break.

Midfielders

Pedri (CDM): 8

Pedri spread the ball about well and was wise to play in Yamal at every opportunity that he could. The midfielder played an excellent long pass in the build-up to Torres' equaliser. Gavi was subbed on for Pedri late on.

Frenkie de Jong (CDM): 6

De Jong created chances with his fantastic through balls. However, defensively, he could have been better.

Dani Olmo (CAM): 7

Olmo got into great positions, and his close control enabled him to create opportunities for himself. He had two chances to score, but Yann Sommer was equal to them. Olmo's set-pieces were also effective. He was taken off in the 68th minute when Fermin Lopez came on.

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (RW): 9

Yamal almost single-handedly dragged his team back into this tie. His goal came after a sublime piece of dribbling before finishing off the post. Inter could not deal with his pace as Yamal hit the crossbar soon after scoring. His high pressing also caused problems for the Italian side. Yamal would again hit the woodwork late in the game.

Ferran Torres (CF): 8

Torres had a shot blocked in the first half before tapping in to equalise for Barca. He is filling in very well for Barca in the absence of Robert Lewandowski. The forward also created chances for his teammates.

Raphinha (LW): 8

Raphinha linked up well with Torres and created a chance for the Spanish striker. He then assisted Torres with a header down from Pedri's pass. It was also Raphinha's strike that hit the crossbar but then went in off Sommer for an own-goal. The Brazilian also tested Sommer in added time with another effort from range.

Substitutes

Eric Garcia, 6/10

Ronald Araujo, 6/10

Fermin Lopez, 7/10

Andreas Christensen, N/A