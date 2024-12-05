Bargains for Barca? 5 potential winter transfer window signings for Barcelona
Undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs, not just in European football, but across the world in any sport, Barcelona have been through several interesting transfer windows as of late. The Catalan giants are in the middle of a period of financial trouble, which has limited their spending from the large amounts it used to be.
As such, Barcelona have been forced to think more about their signings, as they simply can not make as many as they used to. Barca have looked into and used the free agent market in recent years, with Ilkay Gundogan’s transfer to the club from Manchester City a recent example (though the midfielder has since moved back to City in the Premier League).
The winter transfer window is approaching and Barcelona will no doubt be looking to continue their push for the La Liga title. So, which five players could they potentially recruit in January?
5. Tijjani Reijnders
After five years with AZ Alkmaar, midfielder Tijjani Reijnders moved to Italy in 2023, joining AC Milan on a long-term contract. Reijnders has since become a key component of Milan’s starting side, earning a place for himself within the midfield of the Italian giants.
Reijnders’ form has, of course, attracted attention from many of Europe’s elite clubs who have garnered an interest in the player, despite his team being placed seventh in Serie A thus far this season. One such club, if reported rumors are to be believed, are Barcelona, who are said to see the player as an ideal fit for their midfield.
Hansi Flick enjoyed a wonderful start to life as Barcelona manager this season and though their recent form has dropped in comparison to what it was, they are still well within the range of title contention. A player of Reijnders’ quality would certainly add another dimension to Barca’s midfield play, though a deal may prove hard to negotiate in the coming winter.
4. Virgil van Dijk
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the world’s best central defenders since his 2018 move to Liverpool which, amazingly, was critiqued at the time for how much the Reds paid to acquire his services from Southampton.
The Netherlands international was a crucial cog in Jurgen Klopp’s team, helping the German revolutionize a club that was in desperate need of such an overhaul. He has, thus far, won a Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and two EFL Cups throughout his stint at Anfield.
Much has been said of the fact that van Dijk’s contract is due to expire in the coming summer, with many potential suitors having been put on notice about the defender’s situation if reports are to be believed. There is much hope on Merseyside that van Dijk will renew his contract in the coming months, but until that is official, rumors will continue to circulate.
Barcelona, given their financial position, could perhaps look to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding van Dijk’s contract and try to offer the defender a deal for the coming season. Though now in his early 30s, van Dijk has shown no signs of slowing down and would mark an elite-level signing for the Catalan side.
3. Leroy Sane
After starting his career with Schalke 04 in his native Germany, Sane moved to England to join Manchester City after two years in the Bundesliga. Sane helped Pep Guardiola’s side win two Premier League titles and several domestic cups. In 2020, after rejecting a contract extension, he was swiftly sold to Bayern Munich, marking a return for Sane to the German top flight.
In the four years since his move to Bavaria, Sane’s consistency and impact has been heavily hindered by issues with his fitness. Though he has shown he can still play at a brilliant level, periods on the sidelines have disrupted a lot of the runs of form he has had. According to reports, the winger’s contract is set to expire in the summer.
Sane is a big enough name to assume that Barcelona may at least consider signing the German international, were they able to find a financially viable deal in the winter. Sane would offer further depth to both wings of Barca’s attack and perhaps his coach being of the same nationality could serve to convince him of a move.
2. Alvaro Valles
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been with Barcelona for a decade, having moved to Spain from former team Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. He has established himself as the number one at the Camp Nou, a position he has held for several years as he has won honors both domestically and on the continent.
Some Barca fans feel that the German’s performances, at least in bigger games, have slipped somewhat in recent years and earlier this season, he suffered an injury that has ruled him out until the new season. In the meantime, back-up Inaki Pena has stepped up and in turn been replaced as number two by Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to join the club.
As such, Barca will surely have their eye on a shot-stopper for the new season and may move in winter to secure such a player. One they may target is Alvaro Valles, who has played for Las Palmas in 2018 and made his senior debut for the club the following year. Valles is a consistent and fairly reliable goalkeeper who is reportedly out of contract in the summer, so maybe Barcelona will look to secure a deal for the 27-year-old.
1. Alphonso Davies
After starting his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps, Alphonso Davies earned a move to Bayern Munich in 2018, spending a year in development before progressing to the senior team the following season. Since then, Davies has established himself as one of the world’s best full-backs and became captain of the Canadian national team earlier in 2024.
Known best for his brilliant abilities going forward, his lightning pace and his versatility to play further up the left flank, Davies has helped Bayern Munich win five Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals and a Champions League, despite being just 24 years of age.
Despite all this, Davies’ contract is currently set to expire in the summer and there has reportedly been interest from numerous teams, including Barca’s arch-rivals Real Madrid, but perhaps it is a deal that the Camp Nou side will explore if they can justify it financially. Davies would offer another option to Flick in that position and despite his young age, a player with loads of experience at the highest level.