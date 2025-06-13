Barry Sanders: Today’s Chiefs are the team I’d want to play for

Barry Sanders is widely regarded as the greatest running back in NFL history. The eye test and the accolades speak for themselves for the Detroit Lions legend and Hall of Famer. He was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1989 after his career at Oklahoma State, he was a six-time All-Pro selection, and he won NFL MVP in 1997. The one thing that ultimately eluded him, however, was postseason success with the Lions.

While Sanders and his Detroit teams made the playoffs five times in his career from 1989-98, they won only one postseason game in his career — the 1991 Divisional Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions were promptly ousted in the NFC Championship Game in the next round with a 31-point loss to Washington.

So, it's not all that surprising that Sanders looks at the modern NFL and sees the success of certain teams and wishes he had a taste of that. Namely, while speaking with Sterling Holmes of FanSided and Stacking the Box this week, he was asked about the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs, and he definitely sees a team he'd like to play for.

Barry Sanders would love to play for today's Chiefs, sees similarities with Lions fan base

Holmes, a Kansas City native, asked Sanders about the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, and Sanders, though while laughing, made it clear that he'd love to be part of this iteration of the Chiefs.

"I'd love to play for this current version of the Chiefs, absolutely. I've always had my eye on the franchise and it's great to see the success that they've had. And it looks like they're on the schedule for the Lions once again this season. So, we'll see, we'll see you guys this season."

The two thoughts that are inescapable with that are, first, that it's perfectly understandable for someone who had Sanders' career to wish he was on a Chiefs team that has seemingly been a lock to make a Super Bowl every year. Beyond that, though, it's hard not to consider that alternate reality with prime Barry Sanders in Kansas City's offense with Mahomes and think about the havoc the running back could wreak on opposing defenses.

But perhaps another reason that Sanders is that fond of the Chiefs is that they remind him of the team he spent his entire career with, the Lions, and what Detroit fans have been longing for. After all, Kansas City emerged from a decades-long Super Bowl drought to become their dynasty, something the Motor City has longed for.

"I'm happy for the success that the Chiefs have had. In so many ways, I feel like there are some similarities with the Lions. Because so many generations of Chiefs fans have wanted a champion and wanted a winner. That's kind of the same thing with Detroit. We've been through so many seasons and generations of fans that did not see a bonafide winner. And now, we're starting to see that here, and maybe we can lift that Lombardi Trophy one of these years like the Chiefs have done several times in the last few years."

You can watch the full interview with Sanders and FanSided here.

While the Lions have not yet gotten over the hump in the Dan Campbell regime, they have been building in a similar manner to Kansas City as well. Hopefully, Sanders and fans in Detroit will ultimately get to experience the triumph Chiefs fans have in recent years sooner rather than later. One thing that's clear, it's something that Sanders wants quite a bit.

