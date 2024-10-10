Baseball fans have so many reasons to hate on Yuli Gurriel, but Bob Costas shouldn't
Yuli Gurriel has become one of the most disliked players in modern baseball, largely due to his past controversies rather than his current performance with the Kansas City Royals. His involvement in the Houston Astros’ infamous 2017 sign-stealing scandal left a lasting stain on his career. Gurriel openly admitted to participating in the scheme during both the regular season and postseason, aligning himself with one of the most despised franchises in the league.
Adding to his tarnished reputation, Gurriel also faced significant backlash for making a racist gesture towards Yu Darvish, then a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the 2017 World Series. This incident led to a five-game suspension at the start of the 2018 season, a punishment that many felt was too lenient.
After distancing himself from the Astros in 2023, the 40-year-old veteran was picked up by the Royals, following a stint in the minors with the Atlanta Braves. Kansas City hoped Gurriel could provide leadership to their young roster, but his play became a focal point of criticism during Game 3 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Bob Costas trolls Yuli Gurriel for baffling ALDS Game 3 error vs. Yankees
In a pivotal moment, Gurriel botched a throw to first base, allowing Juan Soto to reach safely in the top of the ninth inning.
“Gurriel has played an excellent first base in this series, and then drops one that your 10-year-old playing catch in the backyard would’ve caught,” said Bob Costas, the play-by-play announcer for the series, commenting on the error.
Costas himself has faced backlash for what many fans perceive as a hidden bias toward the Yankees. In Game 2, when the Royals executed an inning-ending double play with the Yankees down 4-1, Costas seemed to defend Giancarlo Stanton, the batter involved in the play.
“Hit to short, Whit gets the force, can they turn two? Yes, they can, and it’s just the point we’re making—it’s not Giancarlo’s fault,” Costas remarked, which irked some fans for sounding overly sympathetic toward the Yankees’ slugger.
At 72 years old, Costas remains one of the most respected broadcasters in sports, known for his photographic memory and ability to recall game details with precision. However, his slower cadence and lack of enthusiasm in recent years have drawn criticism from baseball fans. As Costas prepares to call Game 4 of the NLDS alongside Ron Darling, the Yankees have a chance to eliminate the Royals in what could be a decisive rematch of Game 1.