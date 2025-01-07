A Baseball Hall of Fame without Andruw Jones would be a Hall of Fame without legitimacy
By Jacob Mountz
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York enshrines the names and likenesses of players that had a profound impact on the sport through unforgettable performances over the course of years.
Strangely, the criteria for HOF worthiness are a bit arbitrary leading to several head-scratching rejections. Among these rejections is a star centerfielder with one year left on the ballot. That centerfielder would be none other than Atlanta Braves’ star Andruw Jones.
Jones came closest to earning a spot in the HOF in 2024, garnering a 61.6 percent vote share (75 percent is needed). Why is it taking so long for him to receive HOF honors and what is his HOF case?
Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame case
Andruw Jones spent 17 years in the MLB, however, his best years came in the 12 years he spent with the Braves. Over those dozen years, Jones posted home run totals over 30 seven times. He topped 40 twice and broke the club’s single-season record with 51 in 2005, holding the record until Matt Olson hit 54 in 2023. In that 2005 season, Jones led the MLB in homers and topped the NL in RBIs.
His batting average never reached a staggering level, topping out at .303 in 2000. It was the only time his average eclipsed .277. Jones retired after posting a slash line of .254/.337/.486/.823 with 434 home runs and a WAR value of 62.7, winning one Silver Slugger. His career home run total ranks him 48th all-time and would rank him 31st among current HOFers. However, his career batting average would rank him second worst among all HOFers elected as position players (not including managers, executives, or pitchers). That might be what explains the hold-up.
Despite the low average, his JAWS value (combines WAR with 7-year WAR value peaks to determine HOF viability) stands at 54.6, ranking him 11th among all centerfielders all-time. So, why the great JAWS value?
Jones was one of the best defenders in the game of baseball. His career Rtot (total zone total fielding runs above average) of 254 in the outfield and 230 as a centerfielder are the highest of any centerfielder or outfielder. His overall Rtot value of 253 is second only to Brooks Robinson.
Great fielders don’t usually get the attention that great hitters receive. But in 2001, the Veterans Committee (now the Era Committees) set a precedent. Bill Mazeroski was elected to the Hall of Fame for his stellar defense at second base (highest Rtot value at that position) and possibly for hitting the first walk-off home run in World Series history. Mazeroski retired with eight Gold Gloves.
Andruw Jones was a much better hitter than Mazeroski over his career and won 11 Gold Gloves in center. His performance, both at the plate and in the outfield, had a large role in defining Braves’ baseball for over a decade. If he doesn’t land a spot in the HOF, it would be a great injustice to the game of baseball.