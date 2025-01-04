Bayern Munich news: Kingsley Coman could head out, club will wait on Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich are on top of the Bundesliga table as the January transfer window heats up but the German giants are not sitting back and resting on their laurels. Instead, manager Vincent Kompany's side could be one of the busiest clubs in Europe this month.
That's not to say that the higher-ups at the club are not pleased with their four point lead over last year's champions, Bayer Leverkusen. It represents solid progress over where Bayern were last year at this stage in the campaign. Expectations in Munich are that the club will continue to widen their lead during the second half of the season.
Kompany's squad may look different when the Bundesliga season restars. Fans should keep a close eye on the following stores in the coming days.
Kingsley Coman could be sold
Kingsley Coman has endured a difficult start to his season with Bayern. He's only started six of 15 matches under Kompany and is currently sidelined due to injury. That is not stopping Arsenal from investigating what it might take to bring the Frenchman to England.
The Gunners are interested in bringing Coman into the fold to take the place of injured winger Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal star will be out for months, not weeks, which heightens the pressure on Arsenal to bring in reinforcements this month. The club's margin for error is razor-thin if they expect to mount a serious title charge against Liverpool.
It's easy to forget that Coman is just 28 years of age given the volume of football he's played at a top level from Bayern in recent years. The German club will not let him go without a substantial fee coming back to their coffers. It's unclear what Arsenal might be willing to offer. That figure could hinge on whether they believe Coman can play alongside Saka in the future.
The waiting game for Florian Wirtz continues
Bayern's interest in Florian Wirtz is well-documented. They view the Leverkusen attacker as an ideal addition to aid their efforts in the final third. Unfortunately for Kompany and his staff, Wirtz is in no hurry to make a move.
Bild is reporting that Wirtz would prefer to stay with his current club until the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup to avoid being unsettled ahead of the global competition. That is a blow to Bayern's hopes of signing him to both strengthen their own side and weaken their current Bundesliga rivals.
The seemingly inevitable signing of Wirtz will impact Bayern before he actually puts pen to paper. He'll be looking for a massive wage packet once he signs a new deal. That could force Bayern to offload big salaries like Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich before finalizng any agreement for Wirtz.
Bayern have cooled their interest in another Leverkusen star
Wirtz remains a priority target for Bayern but the same cannot be said for his teammate Jonathan Tah. The club have "cooled" their interest in the 28-year-old defender. Now, he's being linked with a move to Barcelona in the coming months.
The club's declining interest in Tah is a direct result of the emerging partnership between Dayet Upamecano and Min-Jae Kim in centeral defence. Bayern no longer have a pressing need to add a starting defender to solidify their back line. Tah has missed his chance to move to Bayern but still has a soft landing spot in Spain.
Bayern Munich news No. 4: Kompany fits the club's DNA
Hiring Kompany was a bit of a risk after his Burnley side was relegated from the Premier League. It's safe to say it's paid off and the higher-ups with the club are quite satisfied with the former Manchester City defender.
German legend Karl Rummenigge belives Kompany fits the club's "DNA" perfectly. He's embraced the sort of attractive, attacking football that defined the club under previous managers such as Louis van Gaal and Pep Guardiola.
Kompany will ultimately be judged by how much silverware he can bring to Bayern but the early results are encouraging. He gets extra credit for how he's integrated young talent into the squad as well. He'll have sterner tests ahead about Kompany has Bayern headed in the right direction.