We just might get to see two of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft duke it out against each other on Sunday. Cooper Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but there’s a couple of players that could benefit from extended exposure in the NCAA Tournament.

One of those is VJ Edgecombe, who just led Baylor past No. 8 Mississippi State in the first round of the tournament on Friday. Not only was it another loss for the conference with the most bids in the tournament, it was a chance for Edgecombe to improve his draft stock.

Rutgers duo Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper have long been considered the top two prospects behind Flagg. Well, Edgecombe has a chance to put his name in the mix, and he'll get a chance to square off with Flagg after Duke finishes off Mount St. Mary's.

March Madness isn’t just about the upsets, crazy tournament runs or the top teams dominating the field. It’s also about the players that rise to the occasion on the national stage of the tournament. Edgecombe has a chance to do that against the best draft prospect.

Flagg vs. Edgecombe: An NBA scouts dream featuring top draft prospects

The NCAA Tournament deserves a Flagg vs. Edgecombe matchup. While the games have been decent, we haven’t had a marquee matchup quite like this would be. It would set the stage for the NBA Draft too.

While Flagg probably won’t benefit much from it, it’s a chance for Edgecombe to show how good he is. The Big 12 wasn't strong and Baylor struggled most of the year, contrary to the last few seasons.

This season, Edgecombe is averaging 15 points per game. While it’s not a lot, he’s the second leading scorer on the team and one of just two players averaging 15 or more points.

His impact for the Bears was obviously significant in them reaching the NCAA Tournament. He scored 16 points in his tournament debut. He’ll have a chance to show just how good he is against one of college basketball’s premier players.

Baylor very well could get blown out in that game — Duke is that good. But it could be an exciting matchup between Flagg and Edgecombe. It could also end up being one of the best games between two NBA draft prospects.