Be a damn pirate: Giants embrace swashbuckling turnover prop

The New York Giants are shaping up to have one of the scariest looking defenses in the National Football League. With the addition of 2025 first-round selection Abdul Carter to the defensive front, opposing quarterbacks will be feeling the pressure.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is hoping that'll translate to more rushed passes and, therefore, more opportunities for his secondary to secure turnovers.

If you've been paying attention to New York's optional team activities (OTAs) then you may have noticed a rather unique sideline prop being used each time a turnover is forced. Giants defenders are brandishing the "turnover chest" — yes, like a pirate's treasure chest — to celebrate an interception or a fumble.

"So, my son it's his first year of T-ball and he's on the Pirates," Bowen said in a video posted by the team on Thursday, explaining the origin of the chest to reporters. He elaborated on the swashbuckling metaphor he wants players to associate solid defensive play with this season.

"The main thing is emphasizing takeaways, like we got to get better at takeaways," he continued. "So [I] somehow got the idea. Piracy, violent, attacking to steal possessions or goods. Be a damn pirate."

Giants hope new turnover chest will lead to more defensive takeaways in 2025

New York forced just 15 turnovers in 2024, finishing 28th across the entire league. It'll need a lot more production on that side of the ball if it's going to give the budding offense an opportunity to win games in 2025.

Bowen is hoping the turnover chest will fire home that message to his players as the critical summer training months get underway.

"We got to find ways to get the ball," he told reporters at OTAs. "You get what you emphasize, so we're making it a priority this year to make sure we find ways to get the ball."

New York had a minus-eight turnover margin in 2024, losing half of it's 14 defeats by one possession.

The team has apparently adopted Bowen's motto of "Be a Damn Pirate" and now time will tell if the Giants can pillage opposing teams for extra possessions maybe even plunder them for additional points that could be the difference in games.