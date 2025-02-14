Bears backup plans leave only a Trey Smith-or-bust mentality to lean on
After going 7-10 in 2023, the expectations were high for the Chicago Bears entering the 2024 season. While they looked good on paper, their offensive line remained a questions mark entering the season. And unfortunately, as the season progressed, injuries and poor play doomed both Williams and the Bears as they stumbled to a 5-12 season after entering the bye week at 4-2 record.
General Manager Ryan Poles' lack of emphasis on the offensive line. came back to haunt him. Guard Nate Davis was finally released after nearly two years of injuries and lack of practice, which was well-known even when he was with the Tennessee Titans. Then, rookie third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie from Yale was thrown into the starting lineup and played incredibly poorly in his pro debut against Minnesota on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
Fortunately, Poles redeemed himself with the hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the new head coach. His hiring has energized the fanbase, who were totally fed up with Poles following a 5-12 season, and wondered if he was going to survive after this season.
The Bears goal of improving the offensive line starts and ends with Trey Smith
To improve their offensive line, they are targeting Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, who many consider the top-3 available free agent. The Bears have the fifth most cap space and perhaps even more by releasing several players and re-work the contract of others before free agency starts.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote recently in his article (paid subscription required) that the Bears' ideal target would be Smith. But they will face stiff competition from other teams for his service. And you can bet the Chiefs will do everything to keep him despite their offensive line taking a beating in their Super Bowl loss.
Outside of Smith, other top available guards Fowler listed are Will Fries, Zack Martin, and Drew Dalman, who is a center. Martin will be 35 and coming off an ankle injury that required surgery. Martin might retire as a Cowboy rather than push his body further. Will Fries turns 27 in April and someone will overpay for him if they can't sign Smith. Adding a veteran guard is imperative for the Bears to fix their offensive line. But outside of Smith and Fries, free-agent guard options aren't the greatest.
it is easy to understand why the Bears are all in on Smith. While it is not the end of the world if Smith goes elsewhere, the Bears stand to lose the most more than any other team.