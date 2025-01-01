Bears dream Ben Johnson pairing requires housecleaning Ryan Poles won't play role in
By Kinnu Singh
The Chicago Bears expected to compete for a playoff spot with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Instead, they’ve regressed into a worse team than they were with former quarterback Justin Fields in 2023.
The Bears haven’t won a game since early October, and they’re heading into the final week of the 2024 season on a 10-game losing streak that started with a game-winning Hail Mary by the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Bears are expected to make sweeping changes this offseason, and reports have suggested that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could become Chicago’s next head coach.
Johnson was one of the top head coaching candidates over the past two years, but he opted to take a patient approach and wait for the right opportunity. That decision paid off — Johnson has seen his value skyrocket after his creative play-calling and aggressive approach helped Detroit become the league’s top-scoring offense this season.
A Bears power struggle is developing between Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles
Johnson could prove to be instrumental for Williams’ development, which undoubtedly was hurt by the inept coaching he received during his rookie season. Hiring the Lions coordinator won’t be easy, however. Johnson wants an opportunity that will allow him to build long-term success, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That appears to have created a power struggle between Johnson and Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Johnson reportedly wants the Bears job, but “there is a lot of belief that Johnson would push Poles out,” according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell.
Johnson would reportedly prefer working with Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark, who worked with Johnson as the Lions’ senior director of player personnel before joining Washington this offseason.
Poles, of course, would prefer a head coach that would allow him to keep his job. Instead of Johnson, the Bears general manager wants the team to chase a different coordinator for another 14-win NFC North team. Poles reportedly would rather hire Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was teammates with Poles at Boston College in 2003.
Chicago has gotten a close look at booth coordinators this season. Flores’ defense limited the Bears to just 12 points in Week 15, while Johnson hung 34 points on the Bears in Week 16.