3 bold predictions for Seahawks-Bears on TNF: Caleb Williams shows life again
Christmas has come and gone, but fans of the Chicago Bears have come to realize that they didn't get their Christmas wish, because the season isn't over yet.
The honor of playing on Christmas Day was reserved for four AFC contenders (the Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens and Texans), but the Bears do get the national spotlight one last time as they get ready to take on the Seahawks on Thursday night.
This will be the final Bears home game of the season, and with a Week 18 trip to Lambeau Field looming, likely the last reasonable opportunity for the Bears to come out with a win and put an end to their interminable losing streak.
The Seahawks are just a game back of the Rams in the NFC West and still have everything to play for. The Bears are just playing for pride, so we'll see how motivating a factor that is for them.
Everything has gone wrong for the Bears since that ill-fated ending against the Commanders way back in Week 7. It's difficult to believe that this team was once 4-2, but life comes at you fast in the NFL. Let's dive in with three bold predictions as the Bears get one step closer to the offseason.
Caleb Williams throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns
There are a host of factors working against Caleb Williams in this game. His offensive line is banged up, with Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins already ruled out. The game is of course outdoors, where the temperature is expected to be in the low 40s with a small chance of light showers. Lastly, his receivers haven't exactly helped him out lately, as they've committed multiple drops in the last several games.
Despite that, Williams has still managed to hang tough, especially at home. His last two games at Soldier Field saw him throw for over 330 yards in each contest, and he hasn't thrown a single interception during the Bears' nine-game losing streak.
The Seahawks like to play a lot of man coverage, and the Bears have three talented receivers that are capable of breaking big plays. That should equal some chunk gains for Williams in the passing game as he finds DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.
Given the cold temperatures and the likelihood that this ends up being a close game, we won't go so far as to predict that Williams will again go over 300 yards, but 250 with two touchdowns seems like a pretty solid day, especially with backup offensive linemen protecting him.
Tyrique Stevenson picks off Geno Smith
Geno Smith has been one of the better stories in the NFL since becoming Seattle's full-time starter in 2022. He's truly turned his career around, and along with the way that Sam Darnold has reinvented himself with the Vikings this year, they've proven once again that the Jets really don't know what they're doing when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks.
Smith won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. His completion percentage is up to a career-high 70.1 this year, but he's had an issue with turning the ball over.
Smith only had 11 and nine interceptions in the past two seasons, respectively, but he already has 15 this year. I like the Bears to get him once or twice in this one, and with Tyrique Stevenson figuring to get a lot of looks as Smith smartly avoids challenging Jaylon Johnson, he seems like a smart pick to come down with one.
Stevenson picked off a pass against the Vikings two weeks ago, and he would have had two if not for a pass interference call that went against him. Shockingly, after intercepting six passes in his breakout rookie season, he has only two this year.
Stevenson has regressed mightily in his sophomore campaign, but this game, and this matchup specifically against the Seahawks' talented receiving corps of DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, will provide him with an opportunity to show the Bears that he can be trusted next year. Stevenson hasn't given Bears fans reason to believe in him this season, but I think he'll rise to the occasion this time.
The Bears lose a close one on a late Seahawks touchdown drive
Where have we heard this one before? The Bears fall behind, come back and lose on some kind of late craziness. Unfortunately, I think it's going to happen again. On paper, these teams are pretty even, but Seattle has a big edge when it comes to motivation. The playoffs are still well within reach for Mike Macdonald's club, whereas the Bears are ready to begin their vacations.
The defense has not been good since Eric Washington has taken over playcalling duties from the since-departed Matt Eberflus, giving up 38, 30 and 34 points to the Niners, Vikings and Lions. Seattle's offense isn't as explosive as those teams (well, maybe San Fran), but they can move the ball.
The Seahawks have had a reputation for defending their home turf, but they've actually been better on the road this season, especially lately. Seattle is 3-6 at home and 5-1 on the road, and they've won their last four road games in a row while putting up an average of 27.5 points per game.
Even though the Seahawks need this game and the Bears don't, I can't see Seattle marching into Soldier Field on a short week and winning in a blowout. This one will be close throughout, and in the end, Smith will lead his offense down the field in the final minutes to pull the game out and keep playoff hope alive. Seahawks 27, Bears 24.