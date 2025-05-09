Bears capitalizing on Browns mistake would be right in Ben Johnson’s wheelhouse

I may not be willing to crown Ben Johnson as a great head coach for the Chicago Bears just yet, but I think landing a player the caliber of Nick Chubb in free agency could go a long way for me. This has nothing to do with Chubb being a former Georgia superstar, but rather an absolute physical freak with something to prove on the back-nine as he approaches 30. Johnson will find a use of him for sure.

Chubb had spent his entire NFL career out of Georgia with the Cleveland Browns. He was one of the most popular and productive players during their occasional moments of promise in the early 2020s. However, Chubb has suffered a handful injuries in his football career and has been a free agent anyone can sign since the middle of March. He could be like the ageless Derrick Henry or out of gas.

I think the Bears signing a player like Chubb to a complementary role will do wonders in their quest to make up ground in a competitive NFC North. Adding Chubb is not enough to overtake everyone in the division, but he may be a reason they do not finish in last place again. This is an acquisition I could get behind for Chicago because it is in line with what Johnson did over in Detroit.

With Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinting that Chubb is gone, Chicago has to go get him.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry acknowledged today on @923TheFan that bringing back RB Nick Chubb is “increasingly unlikely” at this point in time. pic.twitter.com/TZvuz4sESG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 9, 2025

What could Bears fans expect out of Chubb in what could be year eight for him out of Georgia?

Nick Chubb to the Chicago Bears is right in Ben Johnson's wheelhouse

There is a certain level of cockiness coming out of Chicago ever since Johnson took over. The organization is still incredibly dysfunctional, but we know what the Bears' bread and butter is whenever they are the least bit good. That would be a ground-centric, ball-control offense propped up by a punishing defense. Signing Chubb would be in line with this particular vision for the franchise.

As far as what to expect out of Chubb, I do not think we can value him as a bell-cow back anymore. If he happens to have one or two more years left in the tank as a workhorse, then good for the team that employs him. Truth be told, injuries take a toll on anyone, and they could cause Chubb to slow down just a tick. He may still be able to bulldoze over everyone, but how much tread is left for him?

What I will say is I trust Chicago to put a player of Chubb's caliber and reputation in a position to succeed better than most teams. The Bears may not be anything more than a fringe playoff contender, but I still like their chances of getting in over Cleveland's, due in part to the state of both of their rosters, as well as the conferences they play in. Chubb to the Bears makes them interesting.

I get Berry and Cleveland potentially moving on, but Chicago is among the best places he could land.