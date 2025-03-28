Bears coaches pour gasoline on Ashton Jeanty speculation with D'Andre Swift tough love

The Chicago Bears loaded up on offensive weaponry last offseason in an attempt to provide rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with plenty of ammunition at his disposal.

The Bears signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to pair alongside top wide receiver DJ Moore, then drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall. Chicago also bolstered their backfield with the addition of running back D’Andre Swift, who had just put together an impressive Pro Bowl campaign in 2023.

Chicago’s additions created plenty of excitement, but they were accompanied by a severe miscalculation: The offensive line wasn’t capable of providing adequate protection for a rookie quarterback, and it certainly couldn’t open rushing lanes in the run game.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson clearly prioritized the offensive line in free agency, and the offensive-minded coach’s propensity to run the ball has led to speculation that Chicago could select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Eric Bieniemy’s comments suggest Bears may not be committed to D’Andre Swift

Jeanty is considered to be one of the top prospects available in this year’s draft class, but the Bears may be staying away from any high-end offensive skill position players. During an appearance on the Chicago Bears Podcast, running backs coach Eric Bieniemy hinted that the team may still be focused on building the ground game around Swift.

“I feel pretty good about the [running backs] group,” Bieniemy said. “I’ve had an opportunity to watch D’Andre. Spent some time with D’Andre when he came out during the draft, so I know all about him. A very, very hardworking kid that doesn’t take anything for granted. He loves to work. Now, more than anything, we gotta make sure that he understands that he can find four-and-a-half [yards] between the tackles but also hit the home run when he needs to.”

Swift often looks for the big play rather than taking the yardage available. That approach worked well during his lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, when Swift compiled 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. The Pro Bowl season earned him a three-year, $24 million contract in Chicago, where he was featured as the lead running back.

Swift’s propensity to search for the splashy play didn’t fare well in Chicago, and he quickly realized that the Bears offensive line couldn’t provide him with the same opportunities he found in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old had a career-high 253 carries, but he finished with just 959 rushing yards and averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.

Now, Swift will reunite with Johnson, who was named the offensive coordinator in Swift’s final year with the Detroit Lions. Although Swift was limited to just 99 carries as the backup for running back Jamaal Williams, he finished the 2022 season with a career-best 5.5 yards per carry. Maybe Johnson and his staff are betting on a bounce-back; but it sure sounds like they're at least leaving their options open ahead of the draft.