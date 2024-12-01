Bears disaster distracts Lions fans from drama bubbling in their locker room
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago Bears aren't the only NFC North squad with locker room troubles. Abruptly and unexpectedly, the 11-1 Detroit Lions have an internal problem, thanks to an oversight by standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Based on the latter's press conference on Saturday, a careless social media post ostensibly lands Gibbs in hot water with Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Gibbs shared a photo of fellow Lions back Jermar Jefferson during a positional meeting. But whether the former knew it or not, there was a whiteboard full of Detroit's plays, protection schemes and names they use for specific calls. As you can see, this was news to Campbell, who was demonstrably caught by surprise.
"Oh, I didn't know that," Campbell told reporters with a look of distress on his face (h/t The Coachspeak Index). "Yeah, I need to check on that then. I did not know that. Yeah, I'd rather our stuff not be out there," he added before walking off the podium.
Compared to what's happening with the Bears, it's rainbows and sunshine in Detroit, especially given the Lions sit atop the conference standings. Nonetheless, Gibbs didn't do himself or his team any favors, and Campbell knows it.
What happens inside a practice facility or conference room is supposed to be kept in-house. But Gibbs broke that barrier and, in turn, cracked the bond and trust between his comrades. Not only this, but the talented second-year tailback gave Detroit's competition a leg up on the ascending Lions. Frankly, it's a bone-headed move that could warrant repercussions -- if Campbell's reaction to catching wind of the information is any indication.
Detroit's patented 'Sonic and Knuckles' running back tandem of Gibbs and David Montgomery have operated in a near-even timeshare this season. The former has 191 touches to the latter's 193. They've been the focal point of the No. 1-ranked Lions offensive scoring unit. But the pendulum swinging after this mishap wouldn't be shocking to see.
Moments like this are a reminder that Gibbs is only 22 years old. Still, his actions (in this instance) are inexplicable and unjustifiable, particularly as the Lions gear up for a stretch run. Detroit is eyeing a trip to Super Bowl LIX and can't afford setbacks like this. Now, they will have to adjust their play calls/names accordingly.