Bears fans can’t believe who Caleb Williams is behind in QB rankings

The Chicago Bears disrespect has reached a whole new level. NFL on FOX tweeted out a graphic dropping Henry McKenna's top quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season. It’s bad enough that Caleb Williams is outside the top 20. But he's also behind J.J. McCarthy, who not only hasn’t taken an official NFL snap, but is coming off a major knee injury. That’s just insulting.

After Aaron Rodgers' signing with the #Steelers, where do all 32 QBs stack up? @henrycmckenna gave his rankings



pic.twitter.com/y5g3SiwRkN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 10, 2025

Williams had to deal with Matt Eberflus as his coach, he doesn’t deserve the disrespect of last year’s collapse. He made the most with what he had, which wasn’t much. He finished his rookie season with 3,541 yards, 20 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. The first two stats were both top 20 in the league last year.

If FOX was going for rage bait with their tweet then mission accomplished. Anything else and you might have to start questioning their credibility. Williams was quite literally a top 20 quarterback statistically. He was certainly better than a player that didn’t even play last year.

Insult to injury: Bears fans don’t like latest jab at Caleb Williams

You can’t blame Bears fans being mad. Williams wasn’t bad at all last year considering, one, it was his rookie season and, two, he had hardly any help. They let it be known on social media that his ranking was ridiculous.

How the hell is jj Mccarthy ahead of caleb man....@NFLonFOX u guys can go to hell pic.twitter.com/9dnVweN1KA — CNGPODCAST (@GuyWalk91815793) June 10, 2025

Caleb Williams being ranked way below a guy who hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL…



Don’t ever tell me Caleb doesn’t have haters. https://t.co/YzLko7JC1g — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) June 10, 2025

Like how does this happen? FOX has to be trolling and this Bears fan is right to call them out. What happens if McCarthy is horrible this year? Not only would the Minnesota Vikings regret letting Darnold go, but this absurd take would age like spoiled milk.

The Caleb Williams disrespect is absolutely wild. — Magic (@MDriver99) June 10, 2025

What did Caleb Williams do to deserve this, simply exist? Like, the 10-game losing streak last year was far from his fault. Remember it was a Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders that started the losing streak. He led the go-ahead drive just before that. The Bears would have went 0-17 without him last year.

OK, maybe not that bad, but Williams is certainly better than a player that hasn’t even played a single snap. The fact that FOX doesn’t think so says a lot more about them than anything else.

Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson just got one more reason to torch the NFL this season

Well, if Williams and Ben Johnson lead the Bears to a miraculous turnaround and take the NFL by storm, you can thank FOX for that. The new quarterback-coach duo just got one more reason to prove everybody wrong.

Equally, Johnson’s job just got a little bit tougher because now the pressure is on to make sure they don’t make FOX look good. The NFC North was already one of the most competitive divisions last year and this proves it will once again be one of the toughest.

The rest of the NFL just poked the Bears and it’s now going to be their fault when they take over the league in 2025. Good job, FOX. This also means McCarthy has a lot or prove.