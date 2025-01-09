Bears' head-coaching search could shake up next year's College Football Playoff race
By John Buhler
Just when we thought we saw the college football head-coaching carousel come to a full and complete stop, the NFL may give the merry-go-round a few more revolutions this winter. In the lead-up to the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman had been tied to a job or two. The same goes for Texas' Steve Sarkisian. Now, we must turn our attention to Iowa State's Matt Campbell.
According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Campbell is slated to meet with the Chicago Bears for their head-coaching vacancy. Chicago previously had interest in Freeman, but a massive extension played a huge part in his sticking with Notre Dame. We have to wonder if Campbell's representation is doing that with Iowa State. Jamie Pollard, get ready to write another massive check.
Campbell has been at Iowa State for nearly a decade now. The Mount Union alum also led the Toledo Rockets previously before coming to Ames. No, this is not the first time that Campbell has garnered interest from NFL teams. He had been tied to teams like the Detroit Lions and New York Jets in previous cycles from yesteryear. His coaching style would translate to the NFL, but would he leave?
More importantly, what would happen if Campbell restarted the college carousel with an NFL exodus?
Matt Campbell drawing interest from Chicago Bears for next head coach
Campbell is in an ideal situation for him. Because Iowa State is not a historically great football program, he has so much leverage to stay in Ames for as long as he likes. He has taken the Cyclones to Big 12 Championships and consistently been a fixture inside the AP Top 25. More importantly, Iowa State might be the favorite to win the Big 12 next year and finally make the College Football Playoff.
Iowa State played for the Big 12 Championship last year, but was no match for red-hot Arizona State. With star quarterback Rocco Becht returning for another season, this gives the Clones their best shot at a serious playoff run, arguably to date. Simply put, Campbell took a bottom-tier Big 12 football program and continually has the Cyclones vying for trips to its expanded conference's championship.
To be honest, I feel like Campbell has been typecast as only working in Midwestern football climates. I know he had been tied to USC previously before Lincoln Riley took over, but his coaching market seems to be reserved for only residing in a handful of states. That being said, Chicago is right in his wheelhouse. His blue-collar ethos would resonate with the city, fanbase and team quite amazingly.
Should Campbell reignite a few more revolutions on the coaching carousel, Iowa State might actually emerge as the best job that opens up in this cycle. Admittedly, it has been a very tepid coaching carousel, despite the fact that Bill Belichick went to North Carolina, as well as Scott Frost and Rich Rodriguez returning to UCF and West Virginia, respectively. Pollard is what makes this job so great.
While I cannot definitively say who would replace Campbell, I bet one of the best coordinators in the college game would take a serious look at it. To be frank, I would not be shocked if a head coach at either an ACC or another Big 12 school switched allegiances. Any head coach worth his weight in salt across the Group of Five would be lining up to take over in Iowa State, hoping to build off Campbell.
If Campbell got the Bears job, I would venture to guess it would result in four more college openings.