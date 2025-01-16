Bears fans should be even more scared of Ryan Poles repeating Matt Eberflus mistake
By John Buhler
If it is broken, why fix it? That should be plastered on a wall somewhere in Halas Hall for everyone in the Chicago Bears organization to continually ignore. Maybe such plaque already exists and the Bears have been ignoring it for generations already? Regardless, you cannot like who ESPN's Dan Graziano has projected to be the next head coach of the franchise. It will only be more of the same.
With the New England Patriots hiring their former star linebacker in former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to lead them, Graziano forecasted who he believes will be the next head coach of the other six teams with openings. This includes Chicago, where Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores would go from a rival in the division.
Flores is a great defensive mind, but his tenure running the Dolphins was defined by incongruence with ownership and a disdain for all things Tua Tagovailoa. He may be a defensive mind like Matt Eberflus was, but I do not know if going in that direction is the right fit for Chicago. Would they not want to get the most out of quarterback Caleb Williams before he either fizzles out or leaves them?
Flores may be a demanding head coach, but the toxicity already in Chicago makes this combustible.
Chicago Bears cannot let Ryan Poles ruin them by hiring this failed HC
Look. I am not going to rule out the possibility of Flores getting to lead a team next year. The two that I actually like for him are the New York Jets and to some extent the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would be a tone-setter for a team in need of a defensive identity. When it comes to Chicago, defense is in their blood, but offensive success might as well be the moon to the Bears. I would go offensive-minded.
Despite having Williams on a rookie contract, the Bears are not going to get the best candidate because of ownership and their front office executives. Ben Johnson no longer seems to be interested in them, as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator might be heading to Las Vegas. I doubt Joe Brady will want to leave Buffalo for Chicago. He feels more like Jacksonville or New Orleans.
To me, the Flores connection to the Bears feels like a posturing move being put forth by Bears general manager Ryan Poles. He seems to be all about self-preservation in this hire. By making the job less appealing, it will result in a self-fulfilling prophecy that Poles will be the one who knocks himself out of a job. Flores could work in Chicago, but I see him being like oil and water with Poles.
I would rather the Bears hire someone like Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken or Arthur Smith instead.