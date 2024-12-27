Bears NFL Draft scenarios: What pick could win or loss in Week 17 put Chicago at?
The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will wage battle on a frostbitten Soldier Field this Thursday night. We are in the penultimate week of the NFL season, which means some teams are in do-or-die mode, while others are simply waiting for this whole shebang to end.
Unfortunately from the NFL's most tortured fanbase, Chicago falls in the latter category. Any hopes of "competing" are long gone. Left now is the unfettered desire to claim the highest draft pick possible, which means the Bears gain next to nothing from a victory on Thursday night.
Fans don't typically tune in to watch their team lose, and the Bears could sure use a morale-boosting W, but it's best for all involved (except, perhaps, the individual players and coaches) if Chicago takes the loss. That boosts the Bears' draft position and keeps the front office from developing any misguided belief in the roster as is.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, are a single game behind the first-place Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. A victory puts Seattle in the mix for a postseason spot. The Seahawks are also within reach of a Wild Card slot. That means one team has a lot to play for, and one has a lot to lose for. Such is life in Week 17.
Here's how the NFL Draft outlook shapes up for Chicago with a win or loss.
Draft Order
Team
Record
1
New York Giants
2-13
2
New England Patriots
3-12
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-12
4
Tennessee Titans
3-12
5
Cleveland Browns
3-12
6
Las Vegas Raiders
3-12
7
Carolina Panthers
4-11
8
New York Jets
4-11
9
Chicago Bears
4-11
10
New Orleans Saints
5-10
Chicago Bears NFL Draft outlook with loss to Seahawks
As of now, Chicago would own the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft (h/t Tankathon). The Bears' 4-11 record is tied with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, which creates a bit of wiggle room within that tier. A loss, duh, moves the Bears to 4-12, temporarily claiming outright possession of the No. 7 pick, behind the 3-12 teams (New England, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Cleveland, Las Vegas), but ahead of the 4-11 teams. The results on Sunday would further complicate the situation.
This is, again, the ideal outcome for Bears fans, even if watching another dispiriting performance that wastes Caleb Williams sounds rather torterous. The best way forward for Chicago is landing a high pick and nailing it — then using that as a springboard for a transformative offseason. Nobody should be losing faith in Williams this early. The Bears have their QB of the future. Now they just need a coaching staff and a supporting cast to lift him up.
Chicago Bears NFL Draft outlook with win over Seahawks
If the Bears can shake their recent funk and pull out the win on Thursday Night Football — and there isn't a better day of the week for upset wins, especially with Chicago's cold weather advantage — they move in the wrong direction for NFL Draft purposes. The Bears at 5-11 would move into sole possession of the No. 10 pick, behind the aforementioned 4-11 teams (New York, Carolina), but just ahead of the New Orleans Saints (5-10).
The Saints, notably, face the three-win Raiders on Sunday, which could help Chicago keep its position on the totem pole, especially with Carolina playing well. The Jets, however, are pretty much in for a scheduled loss against Buffalo this weekend, so odds are the Bears are going to lose some ground with a W.