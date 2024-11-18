Bears passing on Jim Harbaugh is even more evidence they have failed Caleb Williams
By John Buhler
At some point, the Chicago Bears will stop living in the past and be a serious NFL football franchise for once? Who could have seen this coming? Everyone with a pair of eyes and some knowledge of NFL history. The Bears are addicted to keeping a failing head coach around, to then coach a rookie quarterback, only for him to get fired after one year and then for the general manager to go later, too.
Dumb people gotta work somewhere, and for so many years, many of them work for the Bears in Halas Hall. I almost feel bad for their fans. Then again, you have signed up for this. The McCaskeys have no idea what they are doing. Not even a remote clue. The Bears stumbled ass-backward into having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams was the player they had to draft.
But instead of doing the right thing and hiring an offensive-minded head coach over defensive-minded Matt Eberflus, the Bears did what they do and thumbscrewed it into complete oblivion. One of their former star players was ripe for the picking on the coaching carousel. Jim Harbaugh was done being a Michigan man and opted to go coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers instead.
Harbaugh was really only a serious candidate for two jobs last offseason: Los Angeles and Atlanta.
The fact the Bears could not connect the dots that they needed a better coach for Williams is so sad.
Chicago Bears are reaping what they have sewn by keeping Matt Eberflus
And if you think that anything is going to change when Eberflus is inevitably fired, think again. The McCaskeys still own the team. The man who destroyed the Pac-12 in former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is still in the building. More importantly, the man who built this underperforming team in Ryan Poles still works there, too! I would venture to guess he did not want to hire a polarizing coach.
Even though Harbaugh left his alma mater to go coach another team he played for, the Bears should have been the better job. Justin Herbert may be the more seasoned player, but Dean Spanos would sell his own kidneys to make five bucks. Los Angeles, Cincinnati and Washington were the unholy triumvirate of cheapskates prior to Josh Harris buying the Commanders from Daniel Snyder recently.
The other big thing that probably got Harbaugh to Los Angeles over Chicago is that he could pick some of the people he worked with. He got to bring with him his trusted Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who will be an NFL head coach one day. More importantly, he was able to poach a well-thought-of front office executive off his big brother John Harbaugh's team in Joe Hortiz.
I keep going back to the same thing. The only constant with the Bears in my lifetime is ownership, and that is what is letting them down. If they don't want to sell, then Chicagoans will suffer and the NFL will never have a consistent winner in the third-biggest metroplex in the country. While I still think that Williams might be closer to Jeff George than Cam Newton, he deserved a real chance with Chicago.
The McCaskeys need to stop hiring head coaches named Matt and general managers named Ryan.