To say Luther Burden III's 2024 season was disappointing would be a massive understatement.

Entering the year as a top receiver prospect after a breakout 2023 at Missouri, his production dropped from 1,272 yards and nine touchdowns to 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Even worse, rumors of character concerns emerged and hurt his draft stock even further.

He and his family sat and watched helplessly as Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden were drafted ahead of him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He even saw Jayden Higgins taken ahead of him in the second round, before the Chicago Bears finally drafted him at No. 39 overall.

All that adversity has left Burden III with a massive chip on his shoulder. It will stay with him forever, and it's clear just by listening to him that he's determined to prove his doubters wrong.

#Bears WR Luther Burden III on dropping to Round 2: “That’s staying with me forever. Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay.”



pic.twitter.com/AwS9ZS8I2W https://t.co/Y1faELSm5t — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 9, 2025

Luther Burden III dropping in the draft is drawing parallels with Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw 16 receivers drafted ahead of him, which he says he still uses for motivation today. Of course, the coach who helped St. Brown reach stardom is the same one who will now be in charge of unlocking Burden III in Chicago. Ben Johnson saw firsthand how St. Brown developed as a top receiver while Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator, and he hopes to do the same with his newest weapon.

With his innovative offensive schemes and ability to maximize his players' strengths, Johnson was able to unlock St. Brown's talent. St. Brown became a premier receiver and fueled the Lions' resurgence, efforts that led him to receive a four-year, $120 million contract extension last year.

As Burden III starts his NFL journey, he could not have landed in a better situation. He can rely on Johnson's experience with St. Brown's development; His journey, much like St. Brown's, is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of a supportive coaching staff. With the right guidance and a chip on his shoulder, Burden is ready to deliver on the guarantee that Ben Johnson knows how to work with.