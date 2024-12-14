Latest Bears rumor suggests Ryan Poles’ hubris will benefit Chicago in the long run
By John Buhler
Fact: Nothing will ever change in Chicagoland until somebody else besides The McCaskeys owns the Chicago Bears. I understand that it is a family business, but the only business the Bears are in is a dysfunctional one. They love to hire head coaches named Matt and general managers named Ryan. All the while, they always fire people in and around the first year they just added a new quarterback.
With Matt Eberflus already out of a job, the Bears seem to be doing everything in their power to move on from general manager Ryan Poles as well. When it comes to their head-coaching search, Poles is apparently less than thrilled that team president Kevin Warren will have a say in the matter, not just him. The hubris this man possesses is unchecked and borderline unbelievable. Do better, please!
Look. I was not a fan of Poles being hired to rebuild the Bears in the first place. He came into Halas Hall thinking he is going to reinvent the wheel but quickly found out that the Bears still use sleds to drag themselves around like it is the pre-historic ages. Also, every place of note is better since Warren left: Look no further than the Minnesota Vikings, the Big Ten and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Poles does not seem like he is for long for Chicago, so maybe he will retreat like Matt Nagy did to KC?
It seems almost unthinkable, but the Carolina Panthers might end up winning the Bryce Young trade.
Ryan Poles does not get he has done a bad job building the Chicago Bears
While I am not certain that there are 31 better jobs than the Bears in the NFL, you would probably only need one hand to definitively argue that X numbers of jobs are way worse than Chicago. The point is ownership matters more than anything in professional sports. Organizations that strive to be better every day and put the team first and foremost have the greatest chance of having long-term success.
I look at a team like the Bears and am flabbergasted over how truly impossible it feels at times for them to have back-to-back seasons worth a damn. 2018 was a long time ago, and I was not even around the last and only time this franchise even won a Super Bowl. Players, coaches, general managers and front office executives change, yet there is only one constant with this franchise.
As a former Chicago resident, I really, really hate this for the great people who make that city so special. The Bears have been owned by one family from the start. I understand that The McCaskeys are NFL royalty to some extent, but aren't we past the point of patronizing monarchies of some sort? This is America after all. For the amount of money this team generates, Chicagoans deserve better.
Poles is only part of the problem, so removing him from the equation does not get to the root of it all.