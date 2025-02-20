Bears ticket price increases put the cart before the horse

After hiring the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator as their newest head coach last month, many frustrated Chicago Bears fans, who had become apathetic towards the organization, had been revitalized. It did not hurt that Johnson himself wanted this job all along.

However, the Chicago Bears are in danger of angering their fanbase again after announcing a significant increase in season ticket prices for the 2025 season, raising the average cost by 10 percent. The announcement came from team president Kevin Warren, who has faced significant wrath from fans over a lack of progress in the new stadium since he became president two years ago. This latest increase comes a year after an 8 percent increase.

The Chicago Bears are taking a huge risk with the latest ticket increase

Needless to say, this latest ticket price hike has sparked an outrage among the team's loyal fan base.

How about we deliver a winning product first. https://t.co/DPwuBNNofj — Irish Bears Network | Ciaran (@IrishBearsShow) February 19, 2025

Yet another reason we should tell the Bears to pay for their own goddamn stadium. A 5 win team raising the prices of an already expensive ticket (5th highest in the NFL in 2024)



Greedy McCaskey family doesn’t deserve your money https://t.co/M59CN9ETL3 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) February 19, 2025

In his letter, Warren explained that the price hike was the result of "careful and thoughtful consideration," taking into account market dynamics, industry trends, and a strong home schedule. The Bears' home games for the 2025 season will feature matchups against three NFC North rivals, as well as high-profile teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears are gambling on Johnson and his staff to elevate the team that came off a 5-12 season under Matt Eberflus — the first head coach in franchise history to be fired mid-season. His tenure became synonymous with multiple blown leads late in the game and a lack of accountability. Also, quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sacked almost 70 times this past season, is expected to take a significant leap under Johnson.

Last season really tested many fans over team loyalty and the direction of the franchise. But the hiring of Johnson has changed the perception of the Bears around the league, thanks largely to Warren, who deserves credit for changing the culture inside Halas Hall. Ironically, the ticket price hike threatens to take away all the goodwill they earned from hiring Ben Johnson.

Warren emphasized the team's commitment to building a championship-caliber franchise and expressed optimism about the future under new head coach Ben Johnson. Even with renewed optimism, the decision to increase ticket prices just because they are confident in Johnson to help improve the team seems unfair and puts unnecessary pressure on a first-time head coach.