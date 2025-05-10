Bears UDFA stud earns rave reviews from Bleacher Report analyst

The Chicago Bears have a large contingent of rookies to be excited about, especially after drafting four players in the first two rounds alone. But while fans are understandably jazzed about getting to know Colston Loveland, Luter Burden III, Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner, there's an undrafted free agent who is already generating a lot of buzz. His name is Power Echols, and he's someone that Bears fans might want to keep a close eye on.

Bleacher Report recently named Echols as the Bears' undrafted free agent most likely to make the roster, and writer Brent Sobleski makes a compelling case. The Bears were generally praised for their overall draft, but the selection of Maryland linebacker Ruben Hippolyte II in the fourth round raised some eyebrows as it was considered a reach.

Hippolyte is the classic prospect that rises up draft boards because of his measurables and not necessarily for his on-field production. In the former Terrapin's case, it's his speed that has the Bears excited. Echols is the other end of the spectrum, a guy who was overlooked because he didn't blow anyone away at the combine, but who did nothing but produce during his time at North Carolina.

Sobleski sees Hippolyte and Echols as complementary depth pieces behind incumbent starters TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, but with the Bears letting Jack Sanborn walk in free agency, there's an opening at strongside linebacker and not currently a proven option to fill it. That's a spot where the two rookies could earn playing time even when Edwards and Edmunds remain on the field.

Power Echols joins Bears rookie class as excitement builds among fans

If Hippolyte and Echols can become productive players, then there's a chance that this rookie class could go down in history as one of the Bears' best. Is that putting the cart before the horse? Absolutely. But I'm not going to be the guy to slow this hype train down. Loveland is a super athletic tight end that will stretch the field and take advantage of the attention paid to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Luther Burden III already has fans ready to run through a brick wall after he told the assembled reporters on Friday, "Everybody who passed up on me got to pay." The Bears have been due for a revenge tour for a long time. If it's a rookie who shall lead them, so be it.

Ozzy Trapilo is a massive tackle that has a real chance to come in and win the honor of being Caleb Williams' blind side protector in camp. Shemar Turner and new free agent signee Grady Jarrett are going to make a huge difference on the defensive line.

Bears fans have less than a week until they find out the team's schedule for the upcoming season, and something tells me that the fanbase-wide excitement about this team's potential is going to result in tickets that are a hot commodity.