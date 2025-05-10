Bears veteran will have a short leash immediately heading into OTAs

The Chicago Bears have been heavily investing in their offensive line in the trade market, free agency and the NFL Draft, but that means one returning starter, offensive tackle Braxton Jones, will have increased competition.

Jones has started 40 games for Chicago over the past three seasons since being drafted out of Southern Utah in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was solid along the line in 2024, earning a top 20 ranking among tackles from Pro Football Focus — though he did commit seven penalties and allow five sacks.

Unfortunately for Jones, he was injured at the backend of the season and underwent season-ending ankle surgery and is expected to be limited at the start of training camp. With Jones entering the final year of his rookie contract with no extension in place, it is clear Chicago is not sold on him as their cornerstone left tackle.

Where does Jones fit in Chicago's rebuilt line?

Providing second-year quarterback Caleb Williams with all the weapons and protection he needs for success was clearly a priority for general manager Ryan Poles this offseason, as the Bears stuck to the offensive side of things with their first three draft choices.

The rookie QB took a whopping 68 sacks in 2024, the third most in NFL history. Not all 68 are at the fault of the offensive line, but Chicago has invested heavily to protect their franchise quarterback.

Which is why Chicago completely revamped the interior of their offensive line with the additions of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman. Then they added in the trenches by selecting Ozzy Trapilo with the 24th pick in the second round. Former first-round pick Darnell Wright is already entrenched at right tackle, meaning Trapilo will provide competition for Jones at the left tackle slot.

The 6'8," 316-pound lineman, who played the last two seasons at right tackle for Boston College, also started 12 games at left tackle during his college career. Trapilo's performance earned First-team All-ACC honors in his final year.

Trapilo's experience and size give him a chance to be an immediate impact contributor for the Bears, especially with Jones coming off ankle surgery. The Chicago front office had high praise for Trapilo, suggesting they see him as more than just a backup tackle coming into camp.

"Play-in, play-out, game-in, game-out, we talk about smart, tough and dependable, he embodies all three of those things," said Bears director of player personnel Trey Koziol. "He's very technically sound. And the dependability piece, especially in the offensive line room, can't be overrated."

Trapilo excels in the passing game more so than the running game being a taller tackle, but could push to become a starte r early on with good mechanics and fundamentals, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting report.

The Bears likely won't discard Jones, who has been a serviceable left tackle in the NFL, but he will have more competition for the job. With second-round draft capital invested into Trapilo, he will certainly push Jones as Chicago looks to get out of the NFC North basement and back to the playoffs.