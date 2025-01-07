Bears weird Ben Johnson request could very well put them out of the running
The Chicago Bears are finding new ways to royally mess up their impending coaching search. Perhaps the best fit for their head coaching vacancy is apparently being held to a different standard than any other coach their interviewing.
According to George Ofman, who’s covered Chicago sports for more than five decades, the Bears told current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson they want him to offer them a leadership plan. For every other prospective coach, they want to know the quarterback plan.
Huh? You mean to tell me Johnson’s ability to coach the Bears is going to be based on how well he leads the team and not how he can replicate the offensive success in Detroit in Chicago? Make it make sense.
Then again, when it comes to the Bears, practically nothing makes sense. And their approach to perhaps the best coach for Caleb Williams could cost them more years of underwhelming performances, never-ending losing streaks and more losing seasons.
The Chicago Bears are doing everything they can to mess up their most important coaching hire
This is way too important of a move for the Bears to mess up. And their latest request is pointing to them missing out on what could be their best coaching candidate.
Now, yes, Johnson hasn’t been an NFL coach and it’s not a guarantee he will turn the Bears around. But what if he does? Would you want to miss out on that opportunity?
The culture Dan Campbell has in Detroit right now should be all the evidence the Bears need about the type of leader he can be. He has been the centerpiece of Detroit’s NFC North division title run.
On top of that, their offense has been elite. That should be enough for the Bears to take the gamble. Regardless of his leadership plan or approach.
Yes, having a coach be a leader in the locker room is important. Especially for a team that lacked a lot of discipline this year.
And maybe the Bears are already convinced he, schematically, is the right fit. Maybe they’re putting him on a fast track of the interview process. If that’s the case and they want to see if his leadership plan fits the model they want, good for them.
But if this is some ploy to go about the coaching search the wrong way, best of luck to them. Because there are a couple of teams that would love to have Johnson’s offensive mind on the sideline.
If Chicago can’t lure Johnson to the Windy City, well they only have themselves to blame for that.