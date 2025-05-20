Ben Johnson's Coach of the Year chances prove Bears fans aren't delusional

The 2024 Chicago Bears season was brimming with optimism. It is hard to believe they were 4-2 at one point. But their season went into a complete tailspin after losing to the Washington Commanders, thanks to the Hail Mary pass. After that, they lost 10 of the last 11 games, which led to the firing of both offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus mid-season. Now, Ben Johnson has taken over and the expectations, especially based on the latest Coach of the Year odds, couldn't be higher.

Even after drafting Caleb Williams, the Bears once again showed total incompetence when it comes to developing quarterbacks. A recent bombshell report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham detailing how he and his father initially wanted to avoid being drafted by the Bears justifies their concerns, and the fans felt like they were forced to reopen their wounds from last season.

But despite their optimism being crushed last season, this upcoming season feels a lot different with Johnson at the forefront of that conversation.

Bears fans have the right to feel optimistic thanks to Ben Johnson

Since the Bears beat out Jacksonville and Las Vegas to hire Johnson, he has brought credibility and optimism back to the Bears. How he has conducted himself and speaks in front of the media is a breath of fresh air compared to Matt Eberflus, who never looked comfortable in front of the microphone and did not take accountability very seriously as the season crumbled around him last season.

Johnson also has credentials to back up his immense hype. As the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Johnson transformed a middling unit into a juggernaut. Under his guidance, the Lions ranked fourth in total offense in 2022, third in 2023, and second in 2024, culminating in a league-best 33.2 points per game last season.

Now, Johnson is tasked with reviving the Bears. With Johnson’s play-calling acumen and Caleb Williams’ raw talent, the Bears fans hope they finally have a modern offensive identity that can keep up with the rest of the league. Based on the latest odds for next season's Coach of the Year, Johnson is the clear favorite to win the award.

The excitement surrounding the Bears isn’t just blind loyalty by the fans. The Bears addressed their offensive line this offseason by acquiring Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney via trade, and drafted Ozzie Trapilo, who could be their left tackle of the future. They also added more weapons by drafting Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.

The pressure on Williams to improve and deliver this upcoming season is immense, not to mention the second-hardest schedule. And this is Johnson's first time being a head coach. But everyone has to get their start somewhere. Still, if he and Ben Johnson can deliver on even half the promise he’s shown, Bears fans won’t just be hopeful. They’ll be vindicated for their loyalty.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.