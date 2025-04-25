Ben Johnson’s first Bears draft pick is the next Sam LaPorta

New Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson was once the highly sought after offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, armed with a bevy of riches. Jameson Williams, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, the list goes on. So, given a chance to add to the Bears roster, the new man in charge decided to take a player that best resembles LaPorta — Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

After you get over the stunning part, wondering why the Bears spent a top 10 pick on a player that likely could be just the third option in their passing game — and a player that will likely start behind Cole Kmet on offense — there is something else to take into consideration. Maybe, just maybe, the Bears have bigger plans for Loveland.

At 6-foot-5, Loveland is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. If you watch the tape, Loveland runs as if he is a wide receiver and is also a willing blocker. The versatility makes him a valuable chess piece. Moreover, Ben Johnson has an idea of what he wants for his offense: versatility and production.

Colston Loveland has a chance to be a valuable commodity for the Chicago Bears

Here's the best part: In an offense that was highly predicated on running the football at Michigan, Loveland lined up everywhere— inline, slot, even outside. That flexibility means the Bears could move him around to create mismatches or disguise plays. He could be that Swiss Army knife tight end who keeps defenses guessing.

He snags passes in traffic and can win contested catches — something the Bears could use in their offense. Moreover, he shows up in big games, including against Michigan State and Ohio State. He also knows how to put people in their place, especially, again, Michigan State and Ohio State. That kind of mentality is what can push the Bears back into business.

By all accounts, Loveland is a smart player who studies film, runs crisp routes, understands defensive schemes, and has championship experience. That football IQ, paired with a strong work ethic, suggests he’ll only keep developing at the next level. The Bears are not just getting a tight end — they’re getting a potential offensive cornerstone. He could grow into a key part of their offensive identity, especially if Ben Johnson's creative mind knows just how to use him.