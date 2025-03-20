Why Ben Johnson’s first Bears offseason opens Chicago up to get risky

The Chicago Bears tested many fans over team loyalty and the franchise's direction after finishing 5-12 last season. After drafting quarterback Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round and trading for Keenan Allen, the Bears were lauded for their efforts offseason even though the offensive line was a bit suspect entering the season.

But after the hiring of Ben Johnson as their new head coach, the optimism is up again. So far, based on his press conferences, Johnson has shown he's candid and articulate. A complete opposite of former head coach Matt Eberflus, who seems uncomfortable, always seems to double down on his own mistakes and never takes any accountability.

Once again, the Bears received high grades this offseason when they finally tackled their offensive line issues by adding veteran guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and free agent center Drew Dalman, who had been their No. 1 target even before free agency officially began. In addition, they added defensive linemen, Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett.

What need will the Bears address with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft?

Now attention turns to the NFL Draft, where they pick 10th. Many oddsmakers are making Boise State running back Ahston Jeanty the betting favorite to be drafted by the Chicago Bears. But the question is whether the Bears front office sees it that way. The Bears still have other holes to fill, most notably a left tackle who could replace incumbent starter Braxton Jones in 2026, and another pass rusher to complement Montez Sweat. Drafting Jeanty at 10 over other players seems like a luxury.

The question is how much influence does Ben Johnson have on general manager Ryan Poles and the front office? Getting Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, who played for Detroit under Johnson, indicates that Johnson's voice carries much weight. If Johnson wants Jeanty, who can be the Bears' version of Jahmyr Gibbs, will Poles be able to convince Johnson to bypass Jeanty and focus on other positions?

One thing going for Poles is this year's draft has a very strong running back class, and the Bears have two second-round picks (39th and 41st). The Bears still have a shot at drafting TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, or Omarion Hampton, who fit Ben Johnson's offense.

The relationship between Johnson and Poles over drafting Jeanty at No. 10 will be put to the test in the upcoming draft.