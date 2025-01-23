Ben Johnson’s parting words for Lions doesn’t make betrayal sting any less
During his first press conference with his new employer on Wednesday, new Chicago Bears’ sideline leader Ben Johnson had plenty of praise for an organization that he spent the previous six years with — and understandably so.
“They’re in our division and they’re a rival now, but that runway has been built there. (General manager) Brad (Holmes) and (head coach) Dan (Campbell) have really built that roster up…I think they’re going to be a juggernaut. I really do.”
Of course, Johnson is referring to the Detroit Lions, who finished tied for the best record in the league (15-2) this season. With Johnson’s help, the team led the NFL in scoring with 564 points — the fourth-highest single-season total in league history.
Now he takes over a club that finished 5-12 this season, which included a 10-game losing streak and hasn’t posted a winning season since 2018.
Lions fans can't love the sting of Ben Johnson with the Bears
After a seven-year stint as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins, Johnson joined the Lions in 2019 and was an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to tight end coach in 2020, and in 2022 elevated to offensive coordinator. Since he took over that role, the Lions have scored 453, 461, and 564 points, respectively.
He obviously knows what his former team is capable of, and it figures to be quite the challenge for him and his new employer going forward.
“I think we are going to have to give them our best shot each and every year from here on out, because they’ve accumulated such great, young talent. It doesn’t matter who the play-caller is there anymore, in my opinion. I think that offense is going to be a good offense for the next three to five years.”
Something else to keep in mind. Johnson and the Lions went 5-1 vs. the Bears these last three seasons, and scored 31 or more points in four of those victories.
In any case, Chicago’s new head coach seems to be acknowledging that it will be offensive business as usual for the reigning division champions, even with him at the helm of a different organization. That still won't take away the sting that their mastermind on the offensive side of the ball is now pushing his knowledge for a division rival.