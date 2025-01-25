Ben Johnson poaches a pair of rising Lions assistants from Dan Campbell to join Bears staff
By Lior Lampert
Following his installation as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson is hitting the ground running. His arrival to the Windy City ostensibly coincided with a vision, and he's wasted no time putting the wheels in motion.
The Bears are moving quickly to fill the rest of their coaching staff. They made three hires in 24 hours, with two notably stemming from connections Johnson made during his six years with the Detroit Lions.
Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, former Lions assistant coaches Antwaan Randle El and J.T. Barrett will follow Johnson to the Bears ($). Suddenly, Detroit frontman Dan Campbell is Will Smith from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series finale, sitting alone in an empty house.
Ben Johnson poaches a pair of rising Lions assistants from Dan Campbell to join Bears staff
Randle El will serve as the wide receivers coach for the Bears, as he did in Detroit, under Campbell and alongside Johnson. Nonetheless, he'll add an assistant head coach label to his title in Chicago.
Moreover, Barrett will transition to being the quarterbacks coach for the Bears, shedding the assistant tag from his previous role with the Lions. He and Randle El are part of Johnson's organizational overhaul to fill Halas Hall with trusted, respected lieutenants on the rise.
Not only did Campbell and Detroit lose their offensive/defensive coordinators to external promotions in the same offseason, but potential in-house replacements are leaving. Randle El and Barrett weren't mentioned as options to fill Johnson's void, though they've rapidly vaulted up the coaching ranks. Who's to say the upward trajectory couldn't continue?
Meanwhile, Johnson and the Bears are only getting stronger by adding Randle El and Barrett while simultaneously weakening the Lions. Their additions in Chicago are a double whammy for the reigning NFC North winners.
Johnson is building a formidable unit to challenge his previous employer and former mentor. He's virtually doing it by replicating his setup in Detroit, further intertwining an already heated division rivalry.
A former Super Bowl champion as a player, Randle El has been a pivotal factor in Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown's ascension to All-Pro status. Barrett was a college standout at Ohio State before settling into his second career on the sidelines. Johnson's seemingly eyeing assistants with experience on the gridiron, and using his time with Campbell and the Lions to execute the plan.