Ben Johnson is ready to big-game hunt to help Bears protect Caleb Williams
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears had a season to forget, as they were the lone NFC North team to miss out on the playoffs. With Matt Eberflus fired after the team's Thanksgiving loss, the Bears aimed high for their next head coach. They were able to get the top coaching candidate this cycle, hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson raised his stock in the head coaching cycle in the past couple of years by building an explosive Lions offense and for his work with quarterback Jared Goff. Now, Johnson will get to work alongside the 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams, who had his fair share of highs and lows as a rookie. But Bears fans are hoping the Williams they saw play for the USC Trojans showed up. Plus, they want to see how the new Bears head coach can get the most out of the signal caller.
First things first, the Bears need to improve their roster. And they appear to be aiming towards the top of the free agency market.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (subscription required), some in the NFL are keeping an eye on the Bears when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, who is the second-ranked free agent by the outlet.
Bears expected to make a run at Chiefs G Trey Smith
"Some inside the league are watching Chicago here," writes Fowler. "General manager Ryan Poles, who needs to drastically improve his interior offensive line for new coach Ben Johnson, was in Kansas City when the Chiefs drafted Smith. Several teams have him as the top overall free agent."
If you need an offensive lineman, Smith will be the best one available. Smith was a five-star recruit out of high school, committing to Tennessee. Smith was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs back in 2018, forcing him to miss time with the Volunteers football team. Even so, the Chiefs took a chance on Smith, drafting him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
It's safe to say, that gamble paid off, as Smith is now one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL. Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler.
On 1,115 snaps played this season, Smith allowed just 26 pressures and five quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. Most importantly, Smith hadn't allowed a single sack all season.
The Bears have a desperate need to improve the interior offensive line. Teven Jenkins is set to hit free agency, but it's not a given he returns due to his injury history. Matt Pryor is also set to hit free agency. So, those are two guard spots open. Getting Smith would be a vast upgrade for Chicago and Williams. But, as Fowler says, Smith is likely to reset the guard market, due in part to his play and being just 26 years old. Not to mention, Bears general manager Ryan Poles was the executive director of player personnel for the Chiefs when they drafted Smith.
It will be an expensive bidding war, but it would be worthwhile for the Bears.