Ben Johnson could drop nuke into coaching carousel that hits everywhere but Detroit
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL's coaching carousel is spinning around once again, and dozens of candidates are clamoring to fill the handful of positions that have become available.
With so many qualified candidates vying for just 32 available slots, NFL coaches are offered little job security. Even Bill Belichick, who took the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in 24 years, was fired after posting just three losing seasons in a four-year span.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been one of the top candidates to land a head coaching job for nearly three seasons, but he’s repeatedly passed up opportunities to take one of those few coveted jobs. So far, the decision to remain in Detroit has worked out well for Johnson. The Lions are entering the postseason as the NFC's No. 1 seed after finishing the season with a 15-2 record.
NFL Rumors: Ben Johnson could return to Lions in 2025
Johnson has been expected to take one of the head coaching vacancies available this offseason, but it's far from a guarantee. Some sources around the league told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) that they believed Johnson could return to Detroit in 2025 if the right opportunity doesn't present itself.
"Some people I talked to in the league believe Johnson could return to Detroit," Fowler wrote. "And it doesn't seem like a leverage play. That's where he has been the past two cycles, and that could be the case again if his ideal head coaching destination isn't there."
Johnson has made it clear that he'll only accept a job that provides him an opportunity to build sustained success, and it could prove to be a wise approach. Across the league, overbearing owners frequently sabotage their own teams and dysfunctional front offices often ruin the careers of their talented, young players.
While well-run organizations rarely have head coach openings, perennial bottom-dwellers seem to churn through head coaches on an annual basis. Those coaches rarely get a second chance, and almost never receive a third opportunity.
Johnson led the league's top-ranked scoring offense in 2024, and he frequently found ways to scheme up touchdowns in creative ways. Lions running back Jahmyrr Gibbs scored a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns, while the passing game saw completions from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, punter Jack Fox and running back David Montgomery. Quarterback Jared Goff and tackle Dan Skipper even caught passes, wide receiver Jameson Williams and Gibbs both scored on hook-and-ladder plays and a failed trick play resulted in tackle Penei Sewell taking a one-yard sack.
That creativity and ability to score at will has made Johnson a coveted option for the six teams with vacancies, but it remains unclear if the interest is mutual.