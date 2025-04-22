Ben Johnson could steal Lions identity if Bears are able to land Ashton Jeanty

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is already making his mark in his first offseason. They immediately bolstered their offensive line by acquiring guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and signing free agent center Drew Dalman. Johnson also inherits a team that features quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore, tight end Cole Kmet, and running back D'Andre Swift, which is pretty good tool box for a first-time head coach.

As he enters his first draft as head coach, Johnson is hoping to replicate his offensive success as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. He established a reputation for crafting a physical, detailed, and explosive offense. Under his guidance, the Lions' offense became one of the most unpredictable units in the NFL, leveraging creative play-calling and a dynamic running game.

Ashton Jeanty could be the missing piece for the Bears dual rushing attack

One player that could transform the Bears' offense is Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. His acquisition could be the catalyst for a new era in Chicago Bears football. Johnson's proven offensive strategies, combined with Jeanty's exceptional talent, have the potential to steal the Lions' identity and bring a fresh, explosive dynamic to the Bears.

His ability to create yardage independently of his blockers makes him a perfect fit for Johnson's offensive scheme. His vision, balance, and elusiveness could open up play-action opportunities, easing the burden on the Bears' young quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Johnson could recreate the dynamic two-headed running back duo he had in Detroit with David Montgomery, an ex-Bear, and Jahmyr Gibbs. This combination was instrumental in the Lions' offensive success. With D'Andre Swift already in the mix, he and Jeanty could form a formidable partnership.

Unfortunately, the odds of the Bears landing Jeanty are not in their favor. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that rumors are swirling that they are praying that he falls to the 10th overall pick. Many experts have linked Jeanty to the Raiders for a while. But another ESPN expert, Jeremy Fowler, also mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars could be a sleeper to pick him with their fifth overall pick.

Maybe teams are trying to bait the Bears to move up to their spot for a chance to take Jeanty. That would require the Bears to give up multiple draft picks, something the Bears should not do given the strength of running backs in this year's draft. He is not the only running back who can thrive and help elevate their offense.

Still, it would be exciting to think about how Jeanty could thrive in Chicago as Johnson looks to replicate his success in Detroit and usher in a new era of the Chicago Bears.