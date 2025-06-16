Ben Roethlisbeger shares Aaron Rodgers retirement prediction after Steelers signing

Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers have had their fair share of iconic matchups over their NFL careers, with the most notable matchup coming in Super Bowl 45, where the Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

Since Roethlisberger retired in 2021, Aaron Rodgers has become the latest quarterback set to play for the Steelers since Big Ben's retirement. At 41 years old, many believe that Rodgers' stint with the Steelers won't last long and that retirement may come after just one season with the Steelers.

Roethlisberger weighed in on when Rodgers' career will come to a close, and his answer is very similar to that of NFL fans.

"I don't think he's got much more after this year," Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, h/t ProFootballTalk. "I think this might be it for him personally. I have no reason you could ask, well how do you know? I don't know. I'm just guessing in terms of you coming off and Achilles tear. Coming off my elbow injury, my first year back I felt like I was 100. I wasn't even, you don't realize you're not 100 until the next year when you are 100."

Aaron Rodgers' injury struggles with the Jets will effect his time with the Steelers

When Rodgers first arrived in New York, many believed that he would make the Jets into a Super Bowl contender. Rodgers tearing his achilles just four plays into his Jets career crushed those chances of leading the franchise to a place that they haven't been since 1969.

Rodgers health most likely will continue to effect the way that he plays with the Steelers. Since missing his first full season with the Jets, Rodgers played a full second season with New York. Rodgers experienced his ups and downs on the field as the Jets were never able to get in a rhythm with him at quarterback. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in the Jets 5-12 season.

Many don't know what to expect with Rodgers in Pittsburgh. His time could either turn into a playoff appearance or it could be a major disappointment like his tenure with the Jets. Let's not forget, the Steelers play in the AFC North, where the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have tough defenses. With Rodgers at quarterback and Mike Tomlin as head coach, the Steelers are good enough to potentially clinch a playoff spot, but won't contend for a Super Bowl in a loaded AFC. But will Rodgers be able to do enough to help the Steelers make it to the playoffs with relative ease?