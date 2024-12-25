Ben Roethlisberger’s whining gives Chiefs a leg up before Christmas kickoff
By Mark Powell
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is full of excuses for the wrong reasons. Fresh off two straight losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, Roethlisberger isn't blaming the Steelers themselves for lackluster performances against two playoff-bound teams – no, he's instead upset at Roger Goodell and the higher powers that be in charge of the NFL schedule.
Thanks to an action-packed day of Christmas football, several contending teams were screwed over by the league office and forced to play three games in 11 days. One of those teams was Pittsburgh, while another is the team they play on Wednesday – the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's miserable. It's a shame that the league does this. It just shows that it's all about money and this is a way that they can, you know, make more money and figure this thing out because it's not fair for the players. You wanna talk about injuries and making the game safer, changing the kickoff rule and preventing guys on hip-drop tackles, and concussions, and this that and the other, and you're going to make guys play the most violent game in the world, arguably, three games in 11 days. I mean, there's no time for your body to get healthy and rest," said Roethlisberger on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.
Ben Roethlisberger's NFL schedule criticism gives Chiefs an edge over the Steelers they didn't need
To be fair to Roethlisberger, he did make a general statement rather than call out the league for putting just the Steelers at risk, but it's tough not to read this quote as complaining on Pittsburgh's behalf.
Considering the Steelers need every win they can get right now with the Ravens on their heels, this is not the sort of psychological disadvantage they need going into their third game in 11 days – and perhaps their biggest challenge yet at home against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Pittsburgh is expected to return George Pickens, which should be a huge boost to their passing game, which has been lacking the last few weeks. T.J. Watt is also healthier than was the case last week against Baltimore.
The Steelers are a team built on a tradition of toughness. Roethlisberger complaining about playing too often comes off as weak, and he's connected enough to the team that it reflects that way on them as well.
Big Ben ought to know better.