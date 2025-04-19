Benches clear! Jose Berrios and Cal Raleigh overreact in Blue Jays-Mariners drama

Benches cleared in the Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners game on Saturday afternoon in the Queen City.

After the top of the fourth inning concluded, Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh exchanged heated words along the third-base line. Berríos initiated the exchange. Raleigh was walking away, but doubled back and began hurling insults of his own.

The umpires quickly intervened.

Here's a closer look at the confrontation between Jose Berrios and Cal Raleigh, which occurred at the conclusion of the 4th inning.



Video courtesy of @Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/DaldSqvF5z — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) April 19, 2025

The bullpens began to descend from the outfield, but were told to return before events really escalated. Raleigh responded shortly thereafter with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning.

Shortly after their benches-clearing exchange, Cal Raleigh rips a 109.9 mph go-ahead double off José Berríos that puts the Mariners on the board and in front for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/ZZc8NmAR9w — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 19, 2025

This drama no doubt traces back to the 2022 Wild Card round, when Seattle eliminated Toronto in a feisty series — with Raleigh going 4-for-8 with a homer in the two-game sweep. There is bad blood here, and it doesn't take much for the temperature to reach its boiling point.

It sure seems like Berríos lost this particular exchange, but we do have an all-time screenshot to save for future use. So, all's well that ends well.

The dugouts just emptied here in Toronto after an exchange was ignited by José Berríos to Cal Raleigh ... Not sure what the dispute was over, but Raleigh barked back, at which point Berríos' tone appeared to elevate.



Nothing came of it, though. pic.twitter.com/LEfxKdJdrh — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 19, 2025

Raleigh continues to dominate Toronto. He began the game 2-for-2 with a walk, knocking in both of Seattle's two runs in the first five innings. Berríos took issue with Raleigh's behavior on the base paths, but it's hard to complain too much when you can't keep a player's bat in check. Raleigh walked the walk in a way Berríos could not — at least in this particular instance.

It has been a rough start to the campaign for Seattle writ large. The M's are never short on pitching talent, but the offense continues to trudge along, well behind the league average. Raleigh is one of the few bright spots in that respect, and his bat has been extremely impactful on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Berríos has been on the struggle bus early this season. He entered his fifth start of the campaign with a 5.16 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, coughing up 24 hits, nine walks, and 13 earned runs across 22.2 innings. He was throwing gas until Raleigh's fifth inning breakthrough on Saturday, but one needs the read the room. Berríos has less ground to stand on here, even if Toronto harbors a special hatred for the M's clubhouse.