Bengals already have a glaring problem with multiple rookies

It is not everything, but it is something. So much will be made of the fact that neither of the Cincinnati Bengals' top two NFL Draft picks participated in rookie minicamp. This is because first-round pick, former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart and second-round pick, former South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., both remain unsigned. Why is this always the case in Cincinnati?

While Bengals head coach Zac Taylor tried his best to put a positivespin on the situation, this is just another glaring reminder of how deplorably cheap the Bengals are as an organization. With how the collective bargaining agreement is set up, Stewart and Knight's salaries should be mostly decided based on draft spot allotment. Of course, owner Mike Brown is at his cost-saving measures yet again.

Initially, I do not think this is as big of an issue for Knight as it is for Stewart, but this could come back to haunt Cincinnati later when it comes to negotiating a second contract with Knight down the line. The same principle does apply to Stewart, but he is atypical of the type of players the Bengals usually draft. They often land overlooked guys, who play with a chip on their shoulders, not just a traits guy.

Rookie minicamp may have only been a glorified walk-through last week, but these are the Bengals!

We have seen them make a mess of other players' money many times, such as Trey Hendrickson's.

Cincinnati Bengals are not doing their top two draft picks any favors

While Cincinnati receives a ton of flak — deservedly so — for its penny-pinching nature, the Bengals do a handful of things better than other organizations. They often draft well under Duke Tobin's guidance. They usually field competitive teams with plenty of passion on both sides of the ball. Cincinnati also does a great job of identifying the best high-upside players to be had in free agency.

Where they struggle is to treat their players and coaches with respect when it comes to paying them their money. It has often gotten in the way of them winning games. This may be the least valuable franchise in the NFL, but it should not have to be this way. Joe Burrow is as marketable a star as there is in football. Ja'Marr Chase is among the best at what he does as a star wide receiver in his prime.

Still, if it's this difficult to get marquee draft picks like Stewart and Knight on the field, just wait and see what it will be like when it comes time for the Bengals to potentially pay them again. Knight may be better equipped for their chaotic nature, as he bounced around in his college football career. Stewart may be a traits guy, but he went to Texas A&M, and clearly values money the most right now. Ultimately, we are dealing with a first-round pick who was not productive at all in college,holding out for very menial reasons.

The Bengals are better at getting the most out of previously slighted guys. Basically, you have to make it happen yourself there. If you do, the league will rave about you. But the Bengals still won't pay you well.

Knight may come out of this fine, but Stewart could end up being one of the worst picks in this draft.