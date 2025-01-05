Bengals dance on George Pickens grave in savage fashion after career-worst game
By Mark Powell
It's been a tough week for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. First, the Steelers No. 1 target got into a beef with Steelers media member Alan Saunders, who quite frankly was just doing his job. Saunders asked a simple question about why Pickens and Russell Wilson weren't on the same page on one particular play in Pittsburgh's previous loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pickens didn't enjoy that question – which he interpreted as a take when it was in fact paraphrasing what Wilson said – engaged in a quick back and forth, then walked away from the scrum.
Pickens had every motivation to put up some big numbers against the Cincinnati Bengals defense. The Bengals ranked near the bottom of the league in pass defense and overall defense, though they have played better the last few weeks. Nonetheless, Pickens was expected to show up. Instead, he did the opposite, making a negative impact on the field. Pickens only caught one ball, dropped three others and engaged in a spat with Steelers fans on the sideline.
After the Steelers loss – their fourth straight heading into the postseason – Russell Wilson came to Pickens defense.
“I believe in George,” Wilson said, via Chris Adamski of thePittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I believe in who he is, the player he is. He’s been a star for us all season. You know, he’s going to be a difference maker for us in the playoffs obviously, and I’m looking forward to that and what he can do — what we can do together. I’m not blinking on George. If anyone believes in him, I definitely do.”
Bengals had a lot of fun at George Pickens expense postgame
Well, that makes one of us. The Bengals celebrated Pickens demise in slightly different fashion.
In the Cincinnati locker room, Bengals defender Cam Taylor-Britt, who has apparently stolen the torch from defensive back Eli Apple, took some shots at Pickens.
“Everybody who guarded him ate today,” Taylor-Britt said of George Pickens,via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “They didn’t do s—. So that was good on our end, man. That’s their momentum grabber. And we didn’t let them get no momentum.”
The Bengals reportedly played 'Renegade' in the locker room to celebrate their narrow victory over a Steelers team limping into the playoffs. If Cincinnati hopes to join them, they'll need some help in the form of a Chiefs win over the Broncos, and a Dolphins loss to the Jets.