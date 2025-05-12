Bengals draft steal already pushing for bigger role than fans expect

Is the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl window open? The only other team in the NFL that I could argue is in the same spot as the AFC North contender would have to be the San Francisco 49ers over in the NFC West. Neither team made the playoffs last year, but we know they have it in them to go on quite the run in the postseason. It is just a matter of getting hot, playing great defense and what have you.

One of my favorite picks of the 2025 NFL Draft just so happens to be Cincinnati taking guard Dylan Fairchild out of my alma mater of Georgia at No. 81 overall in the third round. To me, this feels like the second coming of Clint Boling going to Cincinnati. The Bengals have had a tremendous track record of drafting former Georgia stars since I went there: Boling, A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, maybe Fairchild?

Improving the defense is probably the best thing the franchise can do right now to get the most out of Joe Burrow. The second would be to protect him better. When healthy, he is a top-five quarterback in the game. Sadly, he has had a multitude of injuries throughout his playing career. Landing a player who Kirby Smart trusted a bunch in the middle of his Georgia offensive line is certainly good enough.

Once again, these are the type of draft picks that can help contending teams sustain excellence.

Why Dylan Fairchild draft pick matters so much for the Cincinnati Bengals

My personal bias may be coming through here, but hear me out. We all know the Bengals' most important asset is Burrow. Protecting him should be paramount every season going forward, but Cincinnati has a reputation to uphold, good, bad, or downright ugly. While other college football programs check many of the boxes Georgia does in terms of development, Fairchild will be ready.

Fairchild served as a backup during his first two years at Georgia before eventually earning a starting job along the Dawgs offensive line. This means he had to compete for his reps and opportunities, often against some of the best defensive line talents in the country. As the old adage goes, iron sharpens iron. We know that Fairchild has been developed, but still has some room to grow as well.

Ultimately, no matter how great of a defensive coordinator Al Golden is for the Bengals this season, Cincinnati will still likely be an offense-first team, based on where the bulk of their money is allocated. Trey Hendrickson may not end up getting paid by the team, but Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sure did. If the Bengals want to hang tough in shootouts, they have to protect Burrow better.

Fairchild may low-key love the fact that his quarterback is not a pick machine vs. elite competition.