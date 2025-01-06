Bengals surprise fall guy almost assuredly has another job lined up after Black Monday
By Quinn Everts
The Cincinnati Bengals tried their best to sneak into a playoff spot against all odds by winning five straight games to end the season. It wasn't enough — the Bengals fell just short of the postseason as the Denver Broncos claimed the last postseason bid.
Cincinnati didn't wait long to make some corresponding moves after a relatively disappointing season, including firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo — who had held the position since 2019. Cincinnati's defense struggled in 2024, allowing the seventh-most points per game in the NFL. But it doesn't sound like Anarumo will be on the job market for too long, as multiple NFL insiders believe he'll be running a team's defense before the 2025 season starts.
Anarumo has produced good results in the past
Cincy's defense wasn't stellar in 2024 — or 2023, when the Bengals surrendered the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL. But Anarumo has produced good results during his time with the Bengals — in 2022, when the Bengals finished 12-4, their defense was great at stopping the run and keeping opponents out of the end zone.
But after two straight down seasons, the Bengals are moving on from Anarumo. The reaction to his firing was met with mixed results — while plenty of Bengals fans were hoping for a change, there was also a sentiment of unnecessary blame being placed on Anarumo. Things move quickly in the NFL, and two straight rough years is usually going to be curtains for coordinators.
Where Anarumo lands next might depend on what other NFL teams decide to do with their respective staffs. If Jacksonville or New England decide to fully tear things down, there could be spots open there. If Vikings DC Brian Flores lands a job elsewhere, Minnesota could be an appealing option. Anarumo also has plenty of experience as a defensive backs coach, so maybe he takes a specialist role somewhere in hopes of moving up in a team's ranks.