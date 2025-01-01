Bengals fans have the saddest possible rooting guide for playoff spot
By Kinnu Singh
The Cincinnati Bengals lost three straight games to start the 2024 season, and they’ve spent the rest of the year attempting to dig out of that early hole.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had an MVP-caliber campaign while leading the sixth-best scoring offense this season. The fifth-year quarterback currently holds the quarterback triple-crown, leading the league in completions (423), passing yards (4,641) and touchdowns (42). Meanwhile, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has led all wide receivers in receptions (117), yards (1,612), and touchdowns (16).
Unfortunately, the dynamic Bengals offense was accompanied by the league’s fourth-worst scoring defense, which surrendered 34-plus points in five games this season.
After an up-and-down season, Cincinnati managed to find some consistency with their playoff hopes hanging on by a thread. The Bengals have won four consecutive games to keep their playoff chances alive, but their hope may finally come to an end in Week 18.
Bengals will have to root for Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers in Week 18
Entering their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals are in ninth place in the AFC standings. They trail the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins for the third and final AFC Wild Card spot.
Cincinnati would need both Denver and Miami to lose their games in order to climb up to the seventh seed. The chances of that are slim — especially since it means the Bengals will need Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to produce wins.
The Dolphins are set to face the Jets, who have won just four games this season. Rodgers is the oldest active quarterback in the league, and he has looked his age. The 40-year-old has been a shell of himself throughout an abysmal 2024 season.
The Broncos would have a much better chance to lose since they’re hosting the Chiefs. That game may be closer than expected, however. Kansas City already clinched the AFC’s top seed, and they will rest their starters against Denver. That means the Bengals will have to root for Wentz to find a way to win without any of the Chiefs’ starters.
The Dolphins are only 1.5-point favorites over the Jets, but the Broncos are 10.5-point favorites against Kansas City’s second-string units, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
If the Bengals manage to get into the playoffs, they would be a scary matchup for any opponent. Cincinnati’s defense has still allowed over 300 yards in each of their past four games, but they haven’t allowed 30 points since their last loss on December 1. If they manage to get into the postseason, they would be matched up against the Buffalo Bills, who hold the AFC’s No. 2 seed.