Bengals franchise tagging Tee Higgins may not be conclusion Joe Burrow wants

The Cincinnati Bengals have floated the idea of franchise tagging Tee Higgins. While that may seem like a stop-gap to appease Joe Burrow, it could be out of selfishness for the Bengals front office.

Burrow has been clear about what he wants the front office to do when it comes to retaining both Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins. They are taking what looks to be the first step in keeping Higgins by possibly franchise tagging him.

However, if they opt to tag-and-trade him, as suggested by Paul Dehner Jr. ($), it would be a slap in the face to Burrow. That’s the last thing they should do right now is frustrate their franchise quarterback who had an MVP-worthy season. But The Athletic did toss out the idea that it’s a possibility.

Would the Bengals have the gall to disrespect the wishes of their franchise quarterback all to keep from losing Higgins for free? It’s possible, I just don’t see what their motivation would be. They have the recipe to keep everybody on the roster and happy.

Cincinnati Bengals tag-and-trading Tee Higgins would be the ultimate slap in the face to Joe Burrow

The Bengals can’t afford to go against Burrow’s wishes. He’s too nice of a player to cause a raucous that would shatter the locker room, but there would be signs. He’s already shown the cold side throughout the season.

As much as he minced his words when it came to losing games the defense gave away, he still looked like the leader the Bengals needed. If they franchise tag Higgins with the intention of trading him, the not-so-nice side of Burrow could arise.

The Bengals front office can’t afford that to happen. A disgruntled Burrow could mean he forces his way out, which means all the success and work they put in would go down the drain. The Bengals haven’t contended in the AFC since 2022.

Burrow had an injury that kept him out most of the 2023 season and his defense kept Cincinnati out of the playoffs in 2024. In 2025, the goal is to get back to clashing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills have once again passed the Bengals as the AFC’s biggest threat aside from the Chiefs. Nobody’s worried about the Bengals right now.

With a frustrated Burrow, the Bengals would become an afterthought; not just in the AFC, but in the AFC North as well.