Bengals ideal Tee Higgins replacement could be playing for Ohio State in CFP
By Scott Rogust
The Cincinnati Bengals had a disastrous start to the season, despite the NFL MVP-caliber play by quarterback Joe Burrow. But after Week 16, the Bengals are still alive in the playoff hunt, but only if they win out the rest of the season and get some help.
However, this season ends for Cincinnati; they have a huge offseason ahead of them. While they have Burrow locked in on a long-term contract, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both due for new contracts. Chase is under contract for one more season, while Higgins is set to become a free agent this upcoming offseason. With Chase being one of the top wide receivers in the game, he has higher odds to remain in Cincinnati than Higgins, who was given the franchise tag last offseason.
With Higgins likely to leave in the offseason, the Bengals will have to find a way to replace him. Well, if they wanted to do so through the NFL Draft, they wouldn't have to look far. How about Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, who is currently participating in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka could be Bengals' ideal Tee Higgins replacement
The 2025 wide receiver class in the NFL Draft is strong. The top options that will be taken early in the first round will be Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Missouri's Luther Burden III. Considering the Bengals are firmly in the playoff chase in the final two weeks of the season, they will be out of position to take either of them (barring a trade up). However, Egbuka could be a mid-Round 1 target for the Bengals.
Ohio State has seen plenty of superstar receivers make the jump to the NFL, such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Garrett Wilson. Egbuka could be the next great Buckeyes wide receiver.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, Egbuka has the speed and route-running ability that teams will crave, and ultimately push him high on their draft board. After missing time last season due to injury, Egbuka played in 13 games this season as one of the team's top options next to freshman Jeremiah Smith. Egbuka recorded 65 receptions for 824 yards and nine touchdowns.
Through his four years at Ohio State, Egbuka recorded 189 receptions for 2,681 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.
If the Bengals allow Higgins to hit free agency and sign another team, they should be targeting a top wide receiver in the draft outside of McMillan and Burden. Egbuka could very well be WR3 in the class, and if he is still on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, they'd be wide to select him.
For Bengals fans, they would be wise to check out Ohio State's upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.