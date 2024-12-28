Bengals playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 17 vs. Broncos
After an abysmal start to the 2024 season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow confidently proclaimed that the team was primed to do the improbable and go on a run into the NFL Playoffs. Now going into the final two weeks of the regular season, he and the Bengals still have that chance, albeit much slimmer playoff chances than they once were.
Going into Week 17 with a home game against the Broncos, Zac Taylor's team was playing for its playoff livelihood and a great chance to improve their postseason hopes. Denver is one of the teams that the Bengals are trying to chase down for a wild card spot in the AFC this season, so a head-to-head win would go a long way in helping Cincinnati.
How far will it go? Let's break down the playoff scenarios for the Bengals in the final two games, both looking at what Cincinnati needs win or lose in the Week 17 matchup and what help the franchise might need to earn a postseason berth as well.
Bengals playoff scenarios with a win in Week 17 vs. Denver
If the Bengals win in Week 17 against the Broncos, that's step one for their playoff chances. Cincinnati has to win out over the final two weeks of the regular season to have any possible path to seeing the postseason. But as mentioned, they need a lot of help.
The Bengals beating the Broncos, in particular, helps their own cause. Entering the penultimate week of the regular season, Denver would need to lose its final two games for Cincinnati to have a chance as well. Because this Week 17 game is against Joe Burrow and Co., though, a win for the Bengals would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker needed to overtake the Broncos if they finish with the same record.
In addition to winning out and the Broncos losing out, Cincy also needs the Colts and Dolphins to each lose one of their remaining games. While Indianapolis facing the Giants and Jaguars over the final two weeks doesn't look great for Cincinnati, Anthony Richardson has already been ruled out against New York and his absence puts Indy in real danger.
It's also a similar story for the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa deals with an aggravated hip injury. While their remaining schedule is also easy with the Browns and Jets on-deck, the prospect of Skylar Thompson would put Miami in danger of losing either of those games.
What are the Bengals playoff chances with a loss in Week 17?
If the Bengals lose in Week 17, they will be eliminated from the playoffs. That's true for the team's Week 18 matchup against the division-rival Steelers as well. Cincinnati has wasted all of its margin of error coming into the home stretch, meaning, as stated, that they must win out to have any chance at getting into the NFL Playoffs.
It might not be a win-and-in situation for the Bengals, but it's where their remaining chances start.