Bengals praise of Trey Hendrickson isn't enough to make Joe Burrow happy

The Cincinnati Bengals broke from their typical modus operandi this offseason by making significant financial commitments to star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

While the Bengals should be applauded for investing in building a winning roster, their mismanagement of the contract extensions led to significant financial losses for the team. Both Chase and Higgins were looking for new deals last offseason.

The Bengals could have averted unnecessary distractions by signing them when their combined market value was around an average of $50 million annually, approximately $19 million less per year than the Bengals were forced to pay this offseason.

That $19 million could have helped Cincinnati lock in star defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a long-term deal. Instead, Hendrickson is the last remaining Bengals star without a well-deserved deal in hand.

The Bengals have been engaged in contentious negotiations with Hendrickson since last offseason. Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bengals are running out of time to either trade or sign the disgruntled pass rusher.

Bengals’ praise provides little comfort for Trey Hendrickson

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor both praised Hendrickson while speaking with the media ahead of the NFL draft.

“There’s no real new information on Trey. I’m glad he’s a part of our team. He’s been a great addition," Tobin said, per SB Nation’s Patrick Judis." "He has been incredibly productive. We’re glad he’s here. I don’t have any new information on what the future holds for him. He is a guy I have a ton of respect for and regard for and a ton of value for.”

The kind words will do little to help the team improve their defense in 2025. The Bengals need significant help on the defensive side of the ball. The 2024 season proved that relying on Joe Burrow to win shootouts is not a winning formula. Burrow led the league in completions (460), passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43), but Cincinnati finished third in the AFC North and missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Hendrickson was allowed to seek a trade during the offseason, but a deal never materialized. That could potentially change after the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay. ESPN’s Peter Schrager noted that the Bengals could open the door for a potential trade if they select a pass rusher with the No. 17 overall pick, per Sports Illustrated.

Still, that may not be the wisest approach, as Cincinnati would be in the same position they’re in right now even after their first-round selection. A rookie would not be able to replicate Hendrickson’s production.

The 30-year-old defensive end has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Bengals and earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2024 after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks. He has compiled 35 sacks over the past two seasons and 57 total sacks since arriving in Cincinnati in 2020.