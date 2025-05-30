It may have taken a minute for Demetrius Knight Jr. to put pen to paper to be able to suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is making a strong first impression during the team's OTAs. Cincinnati drafted the former South Carolina star linebacker in the second round to be a difference-maker in the middle of everything. Keep in mind it is Al Golden's first year back as the new defensive coordinator.

All signs point to Knight starting alongside veteran Logan Wilson in the middle of Cincinnati's defense. Golden may be a former tight end from his playing days at Penn State, but he has been the secret sauce at two places since re-inventing himself as a defensive mind. The Bengals defense was not the same once he left for Notre Dame. The Irish just played for a national championship last year.

It should be noted that South Carolina sent a record-setting number of defensive prospects to the NFL combine backin February. Clayton White is a defensive coordinator you should know in the college game. This leads me to believe that hungry players like Knight will find ways to be productive right away in the NFL. Cincinnati needs a new cornerstone on defense outside of Trey Hendrickson.

Knight appears to be edging out fellow draft classmate linebacker in Barrett Carter out of Clemson.

Why Demetrius Knight Jr. can be the future of Cincinnati Bengals defense

I look at a player like Knight in a very positive lens. He may have grown up outside of Atlanta, but was an unranked player by the time he went to Georgia Tech in 2019. Yes, he did play six seasons of college football with four at Georgia Tech, one at Charlotte and last season at South Carolina. However, his journey to being a second-round pick shows his drive and dedication to getting better.

It may come down to speed and athleticism in the end, but linebacker is one of the most cerebral positions on the field. Oftentimes, a defense entrusts a linebacker to wear the green dot like the quarterback does on offense. Playing alongside another former day-two pick in Wilson, who had to play at Wyoming, could help the Bengals defense get back to playing with the tenacity they should.

For as much as the Bengals offense is talked about with Joe Burrow at quarterback and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins being arguably the best receiver tandem in football, this team will only go as far as Golden's defense takes them. The Bengals are going to need rookies like Knight and Carter to step up, hoping and praying the Stewart pick was not a wasted selection on an unproductive player.

Players like Knight who built themselves into something the college game always resonate with me.